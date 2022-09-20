6 Ways to Save Money on Kids' Halloween Costumes

Spooky season is near, so it's time to start planning Halloween costumes. If you have kids, you know how quickly the expense of shopping for costumes can add up. You may be worried about the cost if you're on a tight budget. Luckily, you could save money on kids' Halloween costumes if you make the right moves.

Kids' costumes can be expensive, and it can be easy to overspend beyond your means. The last thing you want to risk is accumulating debt from buying something expensive that will be worn for only a couple of hours.

New: Card with huge $300 bonus hits market

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

If you ignore your budget, shop without comparing prices, or wait until the last minute, you will likely pay more than you want. The good news is costumes don't have to be expensive.

Here are a few ways you can trim your spending as you begin shopping.

1. Shop at consignment stores

If you have one or more consignment stores in your local area, check to see if they have any Halloween costumes for sale. Many families sell or donate previous years' costumes to used clothing stores, so it's possible to score a great deal on a gently-used Halloween costume.

2. Borrow or trade costumes

There are likely many other parents in your community with extra costumes from previous Halloweens. You may be able to trade costumes or borrow costumes to save money.

If you don't have many friends with similarly-aged kids, join community social media groups to get the conversation started before the Halloween scramble for costumes.

3. Sell older costumes

If you have previous costumes lying around, and they're in good condition, get rid of them. You may be able to make some extra cash selling them in local groups or through online selling platforms. While you may only make a bit of cash, you can clear space in your home and have some extra money to put toward your new costume purchases.

4. Go to discount stores

Another way to save money on Halloween costumes is by shopping at discount stores. If you go to a Halloween speciality store to shop, the prices will likely be higher. But stores like TJ Maxx, Marshall's, and Aldi may have some money-saving costume deals.

5. Mix and match to create the perfect costume

There's no rule that your kids' entire costume must be brand new. Don't be afraid to mix and match what you have at home and get creative as you piece together costume ideas.

For example, you can buy essential accessories like a tiara, cape, hat, or wings -- and combine those items with what you already have at home. You could save money by not purchasing a complete costume set -- and the costume will come across as more original, too.

6. Don't wait until the last minute

The most important thing to remember is to not wait until the last moment to shop. Not only can this create additional stress and make you worry whether the costume will arrive in time (if you shopped online), but you'll also probably pay more. By planning now, you can spend less money overall.

With these techniques, you may be able to save money while buying costumes for your kids. While you may need to get creative, it's possible to celebrate the holidays and have fun without ignoring your budget or personal financial goals.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.