6 Ways To Make Money Using Shopify

Shopify, a platform for creating online businesses, has emerged as a trendy tool for side hustlers. It is the most notable and popular of the e-commerce platforms available today.

One of Shopify’s main draws is that it can allow anyone to create a business with the click of a button. Of course, there are a few key pieces of information to know regarding using Shopify to its full potential.

Here are six ways to build your side hustle on the world’s most popular e-commerce website.

Find the Right Product

Deciding what to sell on Shopify may be the most difficult part of creating your business. Some people come in with a clear idea of what to sell, whether it’s an original product or an item they are passionate about. Others may not know where to begin.

It is important to try different things to discover what works for you. It could be a product that has been on your mind for years. Or, you could resell items from another website. Discovering the best product to sell may take some trial and error.

Offer Free Shipping

Regardless of what you are selling, offering free shipping is an effective way to keep visitors coming back to your website.

“Create an online store that sells physical products for a lower price than other similar sites and offer free shipping on all orders,” said Mac Steer, a business growth consultant and owner of an e-commerce business. “This way, customers can get the same product at a lower cost — and they don’t have to pay shipping fees. It’s a win-win situation.”

By allowing customers to avoid pesky shipping fees, they will keep you in mind when making their next purchase.

One of the biggest annoyances regarding online shopping is the exorbitantly high shipping costs. If your business offers free shipping, your customers will appreciate you and may recommend you to friends and family.

Include Affiliate Links on Your Store’s Page

You can still turn large profits even if your shop’s product list is small.

“Create an online store that sells one or two items at an affordable price, and then use the rest of your space to promote affiliate links for other products that you love and recommend,” Steer said.

By having a limited product list and taking advantage of that empty space for targeted advertising, you are increasing your earning potential through advertisements. To increase the odds of getting customers to purchase the products you are linking to, it is essential to find advertisers that are related to your product.

“Find out what kinds of products your target audience likes,” Steer said, “and cater your advertising toward those products.”

Try Dropshipping

Dropshipping is another popular method that many side hustlers are using to make a profit on Shopify.

“Add products that aren’t your own — called dropshipping — in your online store so that when someone buys them, they’re actually buying from another company,” Steer said.

This will eliminate the need to brainstorm a unique business idea. Dropshipping is an effective method that many Shopify business owners are using to save time. The less time you spend thinking up an idea, the more time you will have to grow your business.

Take Advantage of the Shopify App

Part of the appeal of Shopify is that it is a mobile business that you can manage from any device that can access the internet. Many Shopify users check on their businesses during their lunch breaks or before bed.

It is important to check your store regularly and answer any customer questions so you can build a positive reputation. That positive reputation will encourage customers to return to your business.

Look for Ways To Scale Your Business

When it comes to business growth, the sky is the limit in the industry of e-commerce. Utilizing other social media platforms to grow your brand is one way to help your Shopify business generate exposure and bring in new customers.

“Shopify is scalable,” Steer said. “You can grow your business as big as you want with Shopify alone or integrate with other platforms like Facebook Messenger or Instagram, which lets you grow your e-commerce empire beyond the walls of your online store.”

Of course, how big you grow your business depends on the work you put into it. Having your brand name on different platforms helps put your business on the map. Being diligent and maintaining an active social media presence can increase traffic to your Shopify store.

