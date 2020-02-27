6 Ways to Know It's Safe to Go Back in the Market After the Coronavirus Selloff

Just last week, the stock market was at an all-time high. Fast forward, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly entered correction territory, defined as a 10% decline. What to watch for.

Just last week, the stock market was at an all-time high. Fast forward, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly entered correction territory, defined as a 10% decline. The sheer speed of the drop, the near-indiscriminate selling is frightening, and while some measures point to a near-term bounce, others suggest that it’s not time to start buying stocks.

When will it be safe? In a note released today, Wolfe Research’s Chris Senyek released a list of six metrics to watch:

1) Long-term technical indicators need to get “washed out.”

2) The spread of coronavirus outside China needs to peak.

3) The U.S. needs to avoid “community spread.”

4) Global economic data needs to show signs that it’s not getting worse.

5) We need to have a better idea who will be the Democratic presidential nominee.

6) The market has to show signs that its faith in central bankers is returning.

That’s a long list and one that isn’t even close to being checked off. As we said, there’s a good chance that the market bounces soon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down another 407.07 points, or 1.5%, to 26,550.52, and the S&P 500 down 1.5% at 3070.88, and too many short-term measures—from the VIX to the 14-day relative strength indicator—suggest that the market is oversold.

But just because the market bounces, doesn’t mean the battle is over. There’s a good chance that every number on that checklist will need to be crossed off before the market puts coronavirus behind it.

