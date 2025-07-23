6 Ways To Save on Prescriptions If You Lose Medicaid Coverage Due to Trump’s Bill

If you’re worried about losing your health coverage, you’re not alone. Millions of Americans could lose access to healthcare due to new Medicaid requirements outlined in President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

The bill imposes work requirements and more frequent eligibility checks for some Medicaid beneficiaries, changes that could result in over 11 million Americans losing health coverage over the next decade, according to an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office.

All states currently provide coverage for outpatient prescription drugs within their state Medicaid programs, so those who lose Medicaid coverage could lose their prescription benefits as well. Fortunately, there are still ways you can receive medications at discounts — or even for free — if you do lose access to Medicaid.

1. Use Prescription Discount Cards To Save Up to 80%

Whether you have insurance or not, using a prescription savings card can drastically lower the cost of medications, sometimes by as much as 80% off standard retail prices.

“This is an easy way to save, especially for those who are uninsured or facing high out-of-pocket costs,” said Alexandra Robertson, SVP of growth at Visory Health, which provides prescription discounts and pharmacy savings. “Discount cards are especially helpful for many chronic conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and asthma.”

2. Ask Your Doctor About Cheaper Alternatives

Doctors and pharmacists can recommend generic versions or therapeutic alternatives to expensive brand-name prescriptions.

“These options typically work just as effectively, but come at a fraction of the cost,” Robertson said. “Don’t hesitate to ask your healthcare provider if there’s a more budget-friendly option available for your specific condition. Switching medications could result in major savings over time.”

3. Fill 90-Day Generic Prescriptions for Lower Costs

Filling a 90-day supply of generic medication from retailers like Kroger, Publix or CVS can reduce per-dose costs, Robertson explained.

4. Apply for Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs)

If you no longer qualify for Medicaid, many pharmaceutical companies offer direct assistance for high-cost brand-name medications to patients who qualify based on income or insurance status through patient assistance programs (PAPs).

“Many doctors can help initiate enrollment or recommend the right program,” Robertson said.

5. Compare Pharmacy Prices Online Before You Buy

Prices for the same drug can vary significantly between pharmacies.

“Websites and apps like Visory Health let you compare prices and access discounts that you can use immediately at the pharmacy counter,” Robertson said.

6. Find Local Prescription Help Through Community Organizations

Some local health departments, senior centers and community clinics offer prescription drug assistance or voucher programs.

“It’s worth calling to see if you qualify, since many of these programs are designed to serve uninsured or underinsured seniors,” Robertson said. “If your Medicaid benefits have been impacted, this could be an option for you.”

