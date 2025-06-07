6 Ways To Rethink Retirement in an Ongoing DOGE Economy

Elon Musk may have left his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) behind, but the DOGE office and the intentions to cut government spending remain. It will likely have a lingering effect on many aspects of Americans’ lives, particularly regarding the agencies where staffing or budgets were slashed or may be in the future.

One of the areas DOGE did a lot of cutting was the Social Security Administration. For anyone retiring in this DOGE environment, in which security nets like Social Security and Medicare may not be so secure, it may be time to rethink some aspects of retirement.

Christopher Stroup, a CFP and owner of Silicon Beach Financial, explained some ways to prepare for this new policy landscape.

Prepare For Delays and Disruptions

Retirees relying on timely Social Security or Medicare have faced longer processing times and inconsistent access to benefits.

“The cuts didn’t just trim fat, they disrupted core services, forcing many to navigate a fragmented system at a life stage when stability matters most,” Stroup said.

This volatility adds a new layer of risk to traditional retirement planning that requires more strategy.

Plan For Higher Out-of-Pocket Costs

Simply put, if government support continues to shrink, which is likely, retirees may need to assume greater out-of-pocket costs for healthcare and essentials, Stroup warned.

“Financial plans must now stress-test for reduced safety nets, inflation uncertainty and delayed services,” he said. The assumption that Medicare and Social Security will “just work” is no longer a safe bet.

Change Your Mindset and Approach

Stroup suggested soon-to-be-retirees now think of retirement less as a finish line and more as a transition that demands flexibility.

“You’ll want to build contingency funds, diversify your income sources, and plan for potential lags in public benefits,” he said.

Just as important, don’t delay filing paperwork since bureaucratic backlogs can derail even well-funded retirements if you’re not proactive.

Liquidity Is Key

It’s also a time to focus on liquidity, not just longevity, Stroup said. This means maintaining a strong emergency fund for benefit delays or policy changes.

It’s a great time to reevaluate withdrawal rates and healthcare coverage with the help of a financial advisor, and to consider supplemental insurance or annuities to hedge against “service erosion.”

“Above all, revisit your financial plan annually as this environment demands regular recalibration,” Stroup said.

Prioritize the Following

To get down to the essentials and focus your energy, Stroup recommended prioritizing the following three things:

Healthcare planning: Confirm coverage and estimate out-of-pocket costs. Guaranteed income: Layer Social Security with annuities or conservative income streams. Tax strategy: Optimize withdrawals to minimize tax drag. A well-sequenced drawdown strategy can preserve capital longer, especially if public benefits falter.

Don’t Count On Old Assumptions

Lastly, Stroup feels that “policy disruption is the new normal.” This means you can’t count on yesterday’s assumptions.

“Whether it’s delayed Social Security checks, Medicare limits or staff shortages, retirees need personal resiliency baked into their plan,” he said.

Work with a fiduciary who understands the tech-policy overlap and can help you adapt as systems shift beneath your feet.

