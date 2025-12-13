6 Ways Post-Holiday Clearance Sales Can Help Fight Tariff Price Hikes

Tariffs have pushed up the prices of many everyday items. And these higher import costs often show up on store shelves. One of the simplest ways to soften the impact is to take advantage of post-holiday clearance sales. During this time of years, many retailers will lower prices to move out leftover inventory and those discounts can help offset rising costs in categories affected by tariffs.

Here are a few ways to use post-holiday clearance shopping to save money and fight tariff price hikes.

Stock Up On Seasonal Items

Holiday decor, toys, small appliances and a large share of winter clothing are heavily imported. When tariffs increase, these categories are often among the first to see higher prices. With post-holiday clearance sales, you can buy next year’s items before new shipments arrive at higher tariff-adjusted prices.

Check Overstock and Clearance Sections

Retailers often over-order before the holidays. Once demand slows, stores need the shelf space and lower prices fast to clear out remaining inventory. Post-holiday clearance aisles can be great for things that will likely be more expensive later in the year because of shipping and tariff-related cost increases. This could include home goods, tools, bedding, cookware and kids’ items.

Use Gift Cards and Rewards

If you received gift cards over the holidays, you can stack store discounts with the gift card balance to double the value. Cash-back rewards or store loyalty points can also help you bring those costs down even further.

Buy Next-Year Essentials in January

January is the time when retailers reorganize their stores for spring inventory. That means large markdowns on leftover holiday merchandise and winter goods. According to NEA member benefits, January is typically the best time to buy bedding and linens, food processors, fitness equipment, treadmills, elliptical trainers, home furniture, TVs and home theater gear.

Many of these items also face ongoing cost pressure from higher import costs, so buying them early in January can help you avoid future price increases.

Shop Online Clearance

Shopping the online clearance sections lets you compare discounts without even having to leave the house. Online shopping also helps you avoid impulse purchases since you can filter or search for exactly what you need instead of wandering around the store.

Look for Bundled Sets

Retailers sometimes package goods into holiday gift sets that often cost less than buying items individually. After the holidays, these sets are marked down even more because the packaging becomes “out of season.” This makes it a good time to stock up on skincare sets, tool kits, kitchen bundles, candles and household essentials.

