6 Ways To Plan Your Purchases Around Yo-Yoing Tariffs

Tariffs are all over the place right now. One day they’re here — or looming — and the next they’re not.

Given the current yo-yo nature of tariffs, it can be hard to know which items to stock up on and which to stop buying. If you’re more than a little confused, you’re not alone.

Check Out: Mark Cuban Tells Americans To Stock Up on Consumables as Trump’s Tariffs Hit — Here’s What To Buy

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

“With tariffs constantly shifting, it’s easy to feel pressure to stockpile or second-guess every purchase, but don’t let the headlines run your shopping list,” said Kyle DePaolo, co-founder and principal at DePaolo & May Strategic Wealth. “The smartest move is still the simplest — buy what you truly need, when you need it and use a few clever tactics to stay ahead of sudden price changes without stressing over every policy update.”

Keep reading to learn six tips to optimize your purchases amid tariff turmoil.

Keep Tabs on Product Aisles

Major retailers like Target and Walmart buy products months in advance, DePaolo said. If they suddenly have an influx of one item, it might be due to impending tariffs.

“That’s your sign to buy now, before prices rise,” he said. “Think of it like reading the store’s poker hand.”

Learn More: Trump Wants To Replace Income Taxes With Tariffs: 2 Impacts on the Middle Class

Note Where Products Were Made

Since tariffs typically target specific countries — like China — DePaolo said simply swapping brands might not be the answer. Instead, you might be able to save money by seeking out brands made in countries with lower tariffs.

Take Advantage of Price Matching

Many major retailers offer price matching — both against competitors and their own online presence, DePaolo said.

“During tariff volatility, prices often change faster online than in-store,” he said. “If you see a lower price on the store’s own website while standing in the aisle, ask for a price match.”

He said most stores will honor the price match, even if the difference was caused by recently imposed tariffs.

Buy Secondhand

Buying new isn’t the only way to shop. DePaolo said categories like secondhand items and refurbished electronics typically won’t be impacted by tariffs.

Set Up Price Drop Alerts

If you’re in the market for a product impacted by tariffs, setting up price drop alerts can help you spend less, DePaolo said.

“Use tools like Honey, CamelCamelCamel — for Amazon — or Slickdeals to track specific items you’re looking for,” he said. “These trackers often spot tariff-driven price spikes or dips before mainstream buyers even notice.”

Shop Now

If you’re planning to buy a big-ticket item in the coming months, consider whether it might become more expensive due to tariffs, said Paulo Lopes, J.D., founder and financial planner at Woodmont Financial Partners. Buy it now if you think the price will increase due to tariffs.

Personally, he was planning to buy a laptop this year anyway, but purchased it a month or two early to avoid a tariff-imposed price increase.



“And of course, shortly after, the tariffs were paused,” he said. “I was a little annoyed with the yo-yoing, but that’s out of my control.”

What mattered most, he said, was he already had the cash set aside and was going to purchase the laptop anyway.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways To Plan Your Purchases Around Yo-Yoing Tariffs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.