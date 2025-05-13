6 Ways To Earn Extra Money If You Have an Office Job

If you have a job and have been called back to the office — you might be feeling stuck. But even if you commute to work every day, there are several ways to put extra money in your pocket during your spare time.

Explore More: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Here are six ways you can earn extra money — even while you’re at work.

Start a YouTube Channel

If you have a modern smartphone and have something you’re passionate about — why not share it with the world (and get paid to do it). YouTube lets you make videos for people that want to hear what you’re interested in — and you can even make money through AsSense, affiliate products and even selling your own products and services.

This takes work — and making money won’t happen overnight.

But if you build a following and gain enough followers, you can make money by promoting someone else’s product as an affiliate to start. Once your channel grows large enough, you can earn money from views by becoming a YouTube Partner. And if you want to — you can even sell your own online course or coaching service to bring in more revenue.

Trending Now: 12 Best Things To Sell at a Pawn Shop for Extra Cash

Deliver Food (Before & After Work)

If you’re already commuting to work, why not build in some time before and after work to deliver food for others? Delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats allow you to pick up and deliver food while earning some money through an hourly rate (and tips).

If you don’t want to do this on weekdays, maybe just deliver on Saturday mornings. You can still earn extra money while simply driving round for the morning — without taking up all your spare time.

Sell Things You Don’t Need Anymore

We all have stuff we don’t need any more:

The chair that no one sits in.

The pickleball set that you haven’t used all year.

The weight bench that has a layer of dust on it.

Instead of hanging onto stuff you don’t use and letting it take up space — sell it to make some extra cash.

Whether you hold a large weekend garage sale, or list it for sale online at places like Facebook Marketplace or eBay — your trash is someone else’s treasure. And you could make a few hundred dollars for cleaning up a bit.

Flip Items Online

If you’ve ever walked through a thrift store and thought, “Wow, that looks like it might be worth something ” — you might be onto something.

While many thrift stores and garage sales are piled full of junk no one wants — hidden among the towers of worthless items may be a few gems that can make you money. Places like Facebook Marketplace and eBay are full of buyers that will pay money for your treasured finds.

You can purchase items you know have some value, clean them up, take some great pictures, and list them online to make a profit. Who knows, you might find it a fun hobby — and can make some serious money if you get good at finding deals.

House Sitting

If you want to make extra money in a way that doesn’t “feel” like work, you might want to consider house sitting. The idea is to stay at someone’s house while they’re on vacation and get paid for it.

You might need to water the plants, take out the trash and generally keep the palace clean. And some gigs pay even more if you’re willing to watch someone’s pet at the same time. But overall, it’s a cushy gig that lets you get paid for sleeping somewhere else. Websites like Trusted Housesitters allow you to get qualified for watching someone’s house or pet, and make earning money from it simple.

Take on Consulting Work

If you’re good at your job and helping your company — there’s a chance that other companies could use your help as well. Consider becoming a “consultant” on the side and offering to help other companies implement what you’ve learned at your current job.

For example; If you’re a project manager at a tech company that has helped create more functional meeting spaces throughout the company — offer to consult other companies on how to improve their meeting spaces. You can earn serious money in a short amount of time — but just make sure it’s something you can do outside of normal working hours.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways To Earn Extra Money If You Have an Office Job

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.