6 Ways To Earn Extra Cash Through Seasonal Side Gigs Before the Holidays

The holiday season should be a time of joy, warmth, and good times with family and friends. It can also be very expensive, especially in this inflationary economy. For many, side gigs have become a way of life to earn extra funds and make ends meet.

A recent MarketWatch survey reported side hustles have become the “new normal:” More than half (54%) of Americans say they’ve adopted a side hustle to supplement their primary source of income in the last 12 months.

If you haven’t yet joined the majority and taken on a side hustle but you need extra cash before the holidays, you have options.

Here are six ways to earn extra cash through seasonal side gigs before the holiday season, according to Mom Beach:

Pet Sitting

If you’re a pet lover, or perhaps a pet parent yourself, then consider becoming a pet sitter. People always need pet sitters, especially when they go on vacations and work onsite from the office. You can create a profile on platforms like Rover and Wag, which connect you to people in your community in need of pet-sitting services.

Seasonal Gift Wrapper

If you’re crafty, you might want to consider wrapping gifts to make a few extra bucks. During the holiday shopping rush, some malls and department stores will hire seasonal workers who wrap gifts for in-store shoppers. This can be a fun way to spread the holiday cheer while earning extra money to buy gifts for your friends and family.

Rent Out Your Extra Space

If you have a spare room or empty basement that you seldom use, why not rent it out to make an extra income? You can list your space on Airbnb which allows you to rent part of your home to short-term guests. You might be surprised by the surge in demand from people traveling to visit family nearby for the holidays. Or, you can rent your space on Neighbor.com, where you can use your space to store other people’s stuff. This way, you’ll earn money without having to host guests.

Sell Used Items

If you have tons of knick-knacks and accumulated things lying all around the house, it might be time to purge. You can sell gently used items like clothes, shoes, toys and more on platforms like Facebook Marketplace and eBay. You’ll declutter and make extra money simultaneously.

Rideshare Driver

Signing up to be a rideshare driver on platforms like Uber and Lyft is a smart way to make money with your car. If you’re comfortable shuttling people around from point A to point B, you can earn money on your own time right in your local community.

Snow Removal

Depending on where you live, the holiday season can mean colder temperatures and the possibility of snowfall. Grab a snow shovel or your snow blower and go door to door to find out if your neighbors would like to have their driveways and walkways cleared after the next big snowfall. You could go home with a ton of cash depending on the amount of snow accumulation.

