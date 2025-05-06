6 Ways To Celebrate Mother’s Day Without Overspending

Mother’s Day, like so many other holidays, invites robust consumer spending. Don’t you want the main mother figures in your life to know they are cherished? Don’t you want them to not only feel it, but to hold it in the form of a shiny new necklace, a gift certificate or a bouquet of flowers?

Check Out: 8 Luxury Items at Costco That You Can Buy for Less

Read Next: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

According to a new report from the National Federation of Retailers (NRF), consumer spending on Mother’s Day is expected to reach $34.1 billion in 2025, compared to last year’s $33.5 billion. We’ll spend mostly on jewelry, special outings, gift cards, flowers and greeting cards. And we’ll do so even if we’re strapped for cash, as the majority of Americans are — a survey by Achieve published in September 2024 found that 60% of American consumers have less than $50 in their primary bank account at least once every six months.

We all know that some of the best ways to show someone you care have nothing to do with money. But that doesn’t mean they’re free. Non-monetary gifts cost time and thought. If you’re willing to pay in that way, you have a good number of options for celebrating Mother’s Day without spending much money at all, if any.

Cook a Meal That Honors a Classic Mom Recipe

This is one that best applies to folks who grew up with a mom who regularly did the cooking at home and, perhaps governed by a frugal budget in her own upbringing, knew how to make delicious meals that made creative use of simple ingredients. Maybe you remember a certain type of pasta sauce she created from scratch or a hearty stew she threw together. If you don’t know her recipes, ask her if she remembers them and then surprise her with your own rendering of this meal. Be sure to do the dishes after and leave the kitchen tidier than you found it.

Find Out: 8 Frugal Habits You Should Never Quit, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Plant a Tree Together

Planting a tree together in your or mom’s backyard can be a beautiful experience. Though many opt to hire a professional to do this, it’s not necessary if you’re up for doing some research online around how to plant a tree yourself. This is an activity that will get your hands dirty and should give you a sense of hard work well done once you’re finished. And won’t it be nice to think of the two of you every time you see it?

Make Mom a Playlist

Another free idea that can be a lot of fun, especially if your mother figure likes to groove down memory lane. Make her a playlist featuring her favorite songs. And she doesn’t need to pay to access it. If you’re using Spotify, you can create and share playlists even with people who don’t have premium accounts. How fun will it be to listen to this together and give mom musical space to reminisce?

Be Mom’s Maid for a Day

This is one for folks whose mom either can’t afford to hire a housekeeper or just likes things done in a very particular way that she doesn’t trust a stranger to understand. Be mom’s maid for a day — or at least a few hours. If she’s finicky about particulars, focus on large, general tasks like laundry or a deep clean of the kitchen.

Discover Your Family’s Roots

Chances are mom has talked about her family ancestry, but how deep has she gone into it? You can do some research together and spend hours unlocking numerous facets of your family tree. FamilySearch lets you poke around historical archives at no cost.

Embark On a New Hobby Together — And Make It Routine

What’s the one thing your mother figure wants that money can’t buy? More time with you. Fulfill her wish by taking up a new hobby with her — something that won’t cost much money and that you can both make time for on a weekly or at least monthly basis. You can start your own book club, take up birdwatching, start a vegetable garden or play pickleball. There’s no shortage of free or inexpensive activities that you can do together to build your bond and create more priceless memories.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways To Celebrate Mother’s Day Without Overspending

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.