6 Ways To Apply Richard Branson’s Wealth-Building Strategies for Virgin to Your Own Finances

Richard Branson’s Virgin Group holds a diverse investment portfolio across travel and leisure, health and wellness, telecommunications, media, real estate and venture capital, among other sectors.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Find Out: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Though individual investors won’t be able to replicate Virgin’s scale, some of the group’s approaches can guide your strategy for investing your own money. Here are six ways to consider broadening your horizons in terms of wealth building.

1. Diversify Across Several Sectors

Virgin invests in airlines, hotels, cruise ships, radio stations and more. This diverse mix can ease the blow if one sector struggles. For individuals, maintaining a mix of investments in different sectors may reduce their overall risk. On the other hand, investing in too many areas can lead to higher costs or overcomplexity, which is why it may be easier to simply invest in a total-market index fund.

Suze Orman: 3 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make as an Investor

2. Identify Brand Value and Consumer Appeal

Virgin often prioritizes unique services. This has included rethinking travel experiences and highlighting fresh consumer offerings. On a personal level, you might look for companies that stand out in ways that attract repeat buyers. This can improve their odds of maintaining a steady demand, and possibly lead to better long-term returns. Check consumer reviews, earnings reports and management discussions to look for clues about a company’s staying power.

3. Explore Multiple Asset Classes

Virgin invests in both public and private companies, real estate and venture capital. Individuals can apply the same principle on a smaller scale. In addition to traditional stocks and bonds, some investors may want to consider investing in real estate investment trusts, peer-to-peer lending or well-researched startups. Each option will carry different risks and potential gains, so be sure you understand them before committing any funds.

4. Keep a Blend of Growth and Stability

Virgin balances new, high-risk bets with well-established businesses. If you hope to build wealth, you might set aside part of your portfolio for growth-oriented picks and keep another portion in more stable choices. This can limit your losses if a high-upside but unproven investment fails to deliver.

5. Maintain a Long-Term Perspective

Virgin sets out yearslong goals for many of its projects, from expanding travel brands to encouraging carbon reduction. Similarly, an individual investor might want to hold onto their assets long enough to benefit from compound growth or prolonged market recoveries. Although short-term trading can be enticing, there’s no guarantee that it will outperform a methodical, long-haul plan.

6. Consider Social and Environmental Factors

Virgin publicly supports community initiatives, including its philanthropic arm, Virgin Unite. Companies that address environmental and social matters may build stronger relationships with their customers and communities. While this approach doesn’t guarantee financial outperformance, it could influence consumer sentiment and investor demand over time. If such issues matter to you, consider how they intersect with a company’s strategy.

Takeaways

Virgin’s approach highlights the importance of investing in multiple sectors and asset classes, staying alert to consumer needs, mixing your risk levels and thinking for the long term. Make sure you carefully research each opportunity and balance your risk tolerance.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways To Apply Richard Branson’s Wealth-Building Strategies for Virgin to Your Own Finances

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.