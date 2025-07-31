6 Ways AI Can Help You Make More Money With Your Retirement Side Gig

According to MarketBeat, on the low end, retirees working a side hustle earn $100 per month, but on the high end, they’re taking in as much as $825 per month.

Retirees start side businesses for many reasons, including to stretch their retirement income in the face of rising costs, to fight boredom and to connect with others, as previously reported by GOBankingRates.

Whatever your reason, you might be surprised to learn that artificial intelligence (AI) tools can help make earning money with a side gig easier than ever. Here are six ways ChatGPT, Claude, Grok or the generative AI platform of your choice can help you maximize your earnings.

Market Your Business

AI can help you market your business. For instance, if you have a passion for crafts and are creating and selling jewelry or home decor, ChatGPT can help you write optimized Etsy or Facebook Marketplace listings to attract buyers.

Likewise, many seniors are pet-sitting or renting their vacation homes. AI can help you with these listings, too.

Additionally, if you need business cards, marketing emails or a catchy tagline, AI can be your tireless friend, willing to share ideas and spew words until something sticks.

Create Digital Products To Sell

AI tools like Dall-e and Midjourney can make it easy to create eye-catching calendars, journals or even a cookbook of family recipes.

The best thing about selling digital products is that you can create a product once and earn income indefinitely, making it a great way to supplement your other income.

Write Resumes

As job-hunting changes and more companies use AI filters to find the best candidates, you can help people optimize their resumes for AI.

Let a service like ChatGPT do the heavy lifting for AI optimization, but make sure to cross-reference the information against what your client provided, since it sometimes gets facts — even facts you upload directly — wrong.

Use AI To Help You Provide Virtual Assistant Services

Many business owners could use AI to act as a virtual assistant, completing tasks like scheduling meetings, writing emails or assisting with social media marketing. But they don’t know how to use the technology, don’t have the time to learn or may not know where to begin.

You can use AI to help with virtual assistant services for other business owners to make money on your own time, without leaving your home.

Ask AI for Ideas To Improve Your Business

If you’re spending time working as an Uber driver, sharing your second home as a vacation rental or providing consulting services, ask AI for tips to improve your business. For instance, as a ride-share driver, you can ask for suggestions to make trips more pleasant for your clients. Or you can ask AI for design tips to create the ultimate vacation getaway.

“Let ChatGPT help you become an expert in areas where you already have a natural aptitude and interest,” Brian Prince, AI expert and entrepreneur, previously told GOBankingRates. “You’ll be more valuable to your customers and able to charge more.”

Ask AI What You Can Do

Don’t have a side business yet? Ask ChatGPT or your AI of choice for ideas on the best side gigs for retirees.

To get better results, use a prompt like, “I’m a [age] retiree in [city, state] who previously worked as [career], and enjoy [hobbies or interests]. I want to [work from home/meet people/get out of the house]. Can you suggest some side gigs for me?”

