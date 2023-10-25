6 Walmart Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

As the world’s largest retailer, with stores in 24 countries, Walmart is known for its low prices. Peruse the aisles of your local Walmart and you can find plenty of quality items for great deals. But just like any other big-box retailer, there are some duds lurking.

See: 8 Ways You’re Wasting Money at the Grocery Store

Find: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Here are six Walmart items that have some of the most customer complaints.

Hyper Toys 12-Volt Jammer Kids Electric Scooter

This electric scooter, designed for people age 8 and older, goes up to 10 miles per hour and supports up to 120 pounds. It has a 12-volt battery and charger and features a 40-minute battery life. That all sounds good if you’re looking for an affordable kids’ scooter at a price point of $79. However 141 out of 315 reviews are 1-star ratings.

Complaints about this scooter are numerous and include the following:

New, boxed scooter had muddy shoe prints on the platform and dirty wheels.

Scooters arrived in destroyed, wet boxes and did not work.

Box was missing the instructions and the charger.

The thumb throttle was broken off the scooter.

Related: Don’t Shop at Walmart on This Day of the Week

Great Value Traditional Basil Pesto

Basil pesto is one of those culinary delights that you can spread on grilled chicken sandwiches or pair with pasta, but not all basil pestos are created equal. In fact, this particular one is awful, according to Walmart customers. Out of 40 reviews, 22 were poor, including eighteen 1-star ratings and four 2-star ratings.

Here are some of the complaints about the basil pesto:

Pesto is “yuck” and mostly filler.

Basil is not even listed in the ingredients.

Product is bitter and tastes like vinegar.

Tastes old and sour, like someone was really heavy with lemon juice.

Within a week of opening and refrigerating, it was full of white, fuzzy mold.

Mainstays Basics Microfiber Value Sheet Set

Microfiber sheets are supposed to be comfortable, but according to some Walmart customers, this Mainstays Basics Microfiber Value Sheet Set is anything but. Approximately 1,200 reviews for this Walmart item were one- and two-star ratings.

Some of the complaints are as follows:

Texture is comparable to a clothing tag and just as itchy.

Texture feels like a plastic bag or very thin plastic shower curtain.

The fitted sheet slips off the mattress or is too small.

Sheets are way too hot, slippery and have so much static.

The sheets are more sheer than sheer curtains.

New Gourmia Single-Serve 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker

This Walmart kitchen item will either brew a single cup of coffee from a pod or 12 cups of coffee into the included thermal carafe. It also has a programmable brewing feature so you can wake up to a pot of hot coffee. While this sounds like a versatile and convenient product that saves counter space, it’s really not worth the hassle, according to the various customer complaints. Over 45% of its reviews are one- and two-star ratings.

Here are the issues with this item, according to customers:

Timer is always off between 30 and 90 minutes.

It brews lukewarm coffee instead of hot coffee.

The machine drips water all over the counter.

Pods explode and leave behind ground coffee.

Sometimes only water comes out instead of coffee.

HART 2-In-1 Safety Utility Knife

Utility knives are most often used for cutting drywall or boxes, so a blade that stays intact is key. However, this Walmart utility knife has trouble staying together, according to customers who used it. Over a quarter of this item’s ratings are one to two stars.

Here are some of the complaints:

Blade will not fix into place in the blade holder.

When opened, springs popped out and things fell apart.

Once opened, the utility knife is impossible to reassemble.

No instructions are included in the package.

Monster LED 100-Foot Multicolor Light Strip

These light strips are basically rolls of lights in different colors that are operated with a remote. The strips are designed to stick to different surfaces, such as stairways, ceilings, walkways and computer desks. Unfortunately the idea of these light strips is great in theory but not so great in reality. Almost one-third of this item’s ratings are one to two stars.

Here are some of the most common customer complaints about this item:

The adhesive is weak and the light strips constantly fall down.

The lights flicker or some of the lights don’t work at all.

The lights aren’t that bright.

The plug was bent or broken.

The remote does not work.

So there you have it. For these six items — buyer beware.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Walmart Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.