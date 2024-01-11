6 Viral Costco Items Worth Buying in 2024

Companies are always trying to figure out what makes a viral trend.

Sometimes it’s just a really good product, other times a social media influencer or celebrity may rave about it, sending the internet into a frenzy of excitement.

Whatever the case, viral products are often worth checking out because they reflect some common quality that makes people go crazy for them.

Here are six viral Costco items you may want to put on your shopping list for 2024.

Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites

One of the coffee chain’s most popular items in-location are its Sous Vide egg bites. Now you can get them in frozen packs at Costco, if you can find them-they’re that popular.

Their popularity may make them sell out. One reddit user on the r/Costco channel, Aknagtehlriicnae, went to check them out immediately after seeing they were for sale, and air fried them as recommended.

They wrote: “[The] cheese on top was slightly crispy [and] super goo. I also like how you can cut in between the egg bites because most of the time I only want 1 unlike the three Bridges brand where you are stuck opening two.”

Reduce Drinkware

This drinkware brand has caught many people’s eye, as one TikTok User, Floridamomof3, shared on her channel recently. They make a great alternative to the Stanley cup craze that consumer analyst with DealNews, Julie Ramhold, described as “full-blown mania.”

“Stanley is a solid brand, but Reduce is just as excellent and costs a fraction of the price of Stanley,” Ramhold said.

Reduce items will vary at Costco depending on your location, but Ramhold has seen a two-pack of the massive 80 oz hydration mugs for between $15 and $20 depending if you shop in-person or online. They come with spill-proof silicone straws and are dishwasher safe.

“If those are too large, though, some Costco locations have Reduce Cold1 24 oz tumblers in a two-pack for around $15 or roughly $23 if you find them online.”

Pyrex Snapware Glass Food Storage, 18-Piece Set

Food storage may not seem like a product that would go viral, but the Snapware Pyrex food storage set went wild at Costco last year and is worth checking out this year.

Ramhold said the glass set is a great value — $35.99 online, but roughly $28 via same-day delivery services depending on your area — and the Pyrex name lends confidence to shoppers.

According to Ramhold, “We’ve already seen this item, and similar ones, go viral over the last year, but there’s a high chance we’ll see them in the news cycle again now that it’s the beginning of the year and people are going to be leaning into meal prep as part of resolutions.”

She understood why, saying “It’s an incredible value and the containers are refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher and microwave-safe, plus preheated oven safe up to 450 degrees as well as airtight and leak-proof. It’s best to try to add these to your cart ASAP before they start selling out again.”

Bibigo Steamed Dumplings

Frozen foods can be hit or miss, but when these Bibigo steamed dumplings went viral, TikTok user @paulzedrich jumped on them, being a lover of steamed dumplings.

He added chili oil, warmed them in the microwave, and, after much delighted slurping, declared he could eat this product every day.

So, look for them in 2024. Other users commented on his post that they might prefer to air fry them.

Schwartz Brothers Bakery Croissant Loaf

If you love a good bread, Ramhold suggested keeping an eye out for the Schwartz Brothers bakery croissant loaf. However, she warned, “It may be difficult to find this item as articles have been circulating very recently about the excellent value Costco has for this highly-rated product.”

Depending on the area, you can expect to pay close to $6 per loaf for this item at standard grocery stores, but at Costco you can find a 2-pack of these loaves for around $8 and change, she said.

Not only is it a great deal, but the bread is said to be an amazing base for grilled cheese sandwiches and French toast, among others.

Ramhold said, “Due to the hype around it though, it may be harder to find, so if you see it, it’s worth stocking up and freezing any extra to make sure you have plenty on hand.”

Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings

Chicken wings are a popular party food. FloridaMomof3 and her husband decided to try out the viral Foster Farms frozen crispy take out chicken wings that Costco sells for a Superbowl half time snack after hearing lots about them across the Internet.

They air fried two flavors: the buffalo flavor, which received a “thumbs up” and the sweet chipotle barbecue, which both of them were surprised to find even tastier than the buffalo flavor.

