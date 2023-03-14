Personal Finance

6 Utah Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

March 14, 2023 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Utah was a popular state to move to in 2020, and even though many people have since left the state, home prices are still substantially higher now than they were before this 2020 migration, a moveBuddha analysis found. In six Utah cities, home prices have increased by 50% or more since 2020.

Do You Have a Money Question? Ask an Expert
Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Here's a look at the Utah cities where home prices are skyrocketing.

Scenic view of Eagle Mountain community in Utah.

6. Eagle Mountain, Utah

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 104%
  • Average home value in 2020: $378,820
  • Average home value in 2022: $568,744
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 50%

Take Our Poll: How Much Salary Would Buy You Happiness?

Red flowers of Indian Paintbrush bloom in late summer at the basin of Mt Timpanogos, American Fork, Utah.

5. American Fork, Utah

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 27%
  • Average home value in 2020: $377,123
  • Average home value in 2022: $568,691
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%
Saint George Utah

4. Saint George, Utah

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 31%
  • Average home value in 2020: $360,806
  • Average home value in 2022: $553,415
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 53%
Logan, Utah, USA - April 26, 2019: Evening view of storefronts along W Center St in the downtown business district.

3. Logan, Utah

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 9%
  • Average home value in 2020: $264,016
  • Average home value in 2022: $421,327
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 60%
Road to Veterans Memorial Hwy, after the storm, Cedar City, Utah ,USA,,Nikon D3x.

2. Cedar City, Utah

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 22%
  • Average home value in 2020: $251,889
  • Average home value in 2022: $409,360
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 63%
Park City, Utah, USA downtown in autumn at dusk.

1. Park City, Utah

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 11%
  • Average home value in 2020: $1,291,868
  • Average home value in 2022: $2,143,551
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 66%

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from the moveBuddha 2022 Utah Migration Report.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Utah Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.