Utah was a popular state to move to in 2020, and even though many people have since left the state, home prices are still substantially higher now than they were before this 2020 migration, a moveBuddha analysis found. In six Utah cities, home prices have increased by 50% or more since 2020.
Here's a look at the Utah cities where home prices are skyrocketing.
6. Eagle Mountain, Utah
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 104%
- Average home value in 2020: $378,820
- Average home value in 2022: $568,744
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 50%
5. American Fork, Utah
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 27%
- Average home value in 2020: $377,123
- Average home value in 2022: $568,691
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%
4. Saint George, Utah
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 31%
- Average home value in 2020: $360,806
- Average home value in 2022: $553,415
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 53%
3. Logan, Utah
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 9%
- Average home value in 2020: $264,016
- Average home value in 2022: $421,327
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 60%
2. Cedar City, Utah
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 22%
- Average home value in 2020: $251,889
- Average home value in 2022: $409,360
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 63%
1. Park City, Utah
- Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 11%
- Average home value in 2020: $1,291,868
- Average home value in 2022: $2,143,551
- Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 66%
All data is sourced from the moveBuddha 2022 Utah Migration Report.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Utah Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
