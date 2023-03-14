6 Utah Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Utah was a popular state to move to in 2020, and even though many people have since left the state, home prices are still substantially higher now than they were before this 2020 migration, a moveBuddha analysis found. In six Utah cities, home prices have increased by 50% or more since 2020.

Here's a look at the Utah cities where home prices are skyrocketing.

6. Eagle Mountain, Utah

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 104%

104% Average home value in 2020: $378,820

$378,820 Average home value in 2022: $568,744

$568,744 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 50%

5. American Fork, Utah

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 27%

27% Average home value in 2020: $377,123

$377,123 Average home value in 2022: $568,691

$568,691 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%

4. Saint George, Utah

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 31%

31% Average home value in 2020: $360,806

$360,806 Average home value in 2022: $553,415

$553,415 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 53%

3. Logan, Utah

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 9%

9% Average home value in 2020: $264,016

$264,016 Average home value in 2022: $421,327

$421,327 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 60%

2. Cedar City, Utah

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 22%

22% Average home value in 2020: $251,889

$251,889 Average home value in 2022: $409,360

$409,360 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 63%

1. Park City, Utah

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 11%

11% Average home value in 2020: $1,291,868

$1,291,868 Average home value in 2022: $2,143,551

$2,143,551 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 66%

All data is sourced from the moveBuddha 2022 Utah Migration Report.

