6 Unexpected Investments That Could Soar in Value Before 2025

While none of us has a crystal ball, the path is paved for some investments to surge before 2025 if the political and economic winds blow in the right direction.

Keep an eye on the following investments, as you consider getting in before a late-year bounce.

Multifamily Real Estate

“The last two years have not been kind to the multifamily real estate industry,” explains Luke Babich of Clever Real Estate.

Unlike single-family homeowners, many multifamily investors finance their apartment buildings with floating-interest debt. “High interest rates have sent monthly loan payments sky-high for many multifamily owners.”

That’s not the only headwind the industry has faced, either. Rents have stagnated and even declined in some markets, while labor and insurance costs have soared. High interest rates also drive up cap rates, which means property values have declined. These factors have brewed a perfect storm to put many multifamily owners upside down and cash flow negative.

However, multifamily property values and cash flow typically improve as interest rates drop. “Most industry analysts expect rate cuts starting in September, which will offer welcome relief to the multifamily industry.”

Since you probably aren’t in the market to buy a 200-unit apartment complex on your own, consider real estate syndications. They let you invest as a silent partner, known as a limited partner or “LP.” The minimum investment is still high at $50,000 – $100,000, but you can join a passive real estate investment club to split that with other hands-off real estate investors.

High-Interest Bonds and Notes

When interest rates go down, the value of existing bonds and notes paying fixed interest goes up.

It makes sense — if a bond pays 6% today and rates drop by 100 basis points, new bonds will pay just 5%. Investors are suddenly willing to pay more for those older bonds, paying 6%, since they can’t buy new bonds with the same yield.

That doesn’t strike most investors as “unexpected” since everyone expects rates to fall in the coming months. To take a less beaten path, consider investing in private notes currently paying high interest rates. These notes may start yielding less in 2025.

Dividend Stocks

When bonds pay high interest, high-yield dividend stocks lose their luster. Investors perceive them as riskier, and even stocks paying high dividends don’t pay a huge yield compared to real estate or some bonds.

Falling interest rates add some shine back to high-yield stocks. But that’s not the only reason they stand poised for a comeback. “For the last year, big tech and AI-fervor have driven stock prices higher,” explains Ben Reynolds, founder of Sure Dividend. “But many investors have started questioning the economic fundamentals behind this AI rally. When investors start feeling defensive again, they’ll flock to cash flowing blue chip companies.”

Cryptocurrencies

In one of the surprise shifts this election year, Donald Trump has embraced the crypto industry. “This afternoon, I’m laying out my plan to ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet,” the presidential candidate tweeted on X in August.

And the industry has heard him loud and clear. Shockingly — or perhaps not, given the stakes for them — the crypto industry has donated more to political campaigns in 2024 than any other industry. A report by Public Citizen found that the crypto industry has donated over $119 million as of August, making up 48% of all political donations.

Of course, not every one of those dollars has flowed to Trump’s campaign. But the former president has taken pains to define himself as the pro-crypto candidate, and make huge promises to ease crypto regulation should he win office.

In short, expect a crypto pop if Trump takes the White House.

Oil and Gas Stocks

Likewise, the oil and gas industry stands to gain if Trump wins.

At his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, the candidate promised to “drill baby drill” to “lower the cost of energy,” as reported by ABC News.

Expect more drilling leases and less regulation for the fossil fuel industry if Trump wins the election.

Green Energy Stocks

The same sword cuts the other way, however. If Kamala Harris wins the election, expect an administration that is far friendlier to the green energy industry. In late August, the Biden-Harris White House published a press release announcing more aggressive rollouts of green energy projects. These include the Bureau of Land Management making over 31 million acres of public land available for solar energy production.

