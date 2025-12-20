6 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Safe Income in 2026 and Beyond

Key Points

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is near its record low at around 1.1%. That's making it more challenging to find stocks with attractive yields without taking on too much risk.

However, there are still some appealing income options out there. Here are six stocks with big-time yields that can provide you with safe income in 2026 and beyond.

Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A) is one of the country's largest clean power producers. It owns an extensive portfolio of renewable energy and natural gas power generation assets. The company sells the electricity it produces under long-term fixed-rate power purchase agreements (PPAs) with utilities and large corporations. Those PPAs provide it with steady cash flow to support its 5.5% yielding dividend.

The company aims to pay out around 70% of its stable cash flow in dividends and retains the rest to invest in additional income-generating clean power assets. It also has a solid balance sheet to help fund its growth. Clearway estimates that these investments will enable it to grow its free cash flow per share by 5% to 8% per year over the long term. That should support dividend growth within that target range.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) owns a diversified portfolio of energy midstream assets, such as pipelines and processing plants. These assets generate very stable cash flow backed by long-term, fixed-rate contracts and government-regulated rate structures. The master limited partnership (MLP), which sends investors a Schedule K-1 Federal Tax Form each year, currently produces enough cash to cover its 6.8%-yielding distribution by a comfortable 1.5 times.

The MLP uses the cash it retains to fund expansion projects. It also boasts the strongest balance sheet in the energy midstream sector, providing it with additional financial flexibility. Enterprise Products Partners' growth investments have enabled it to increase its distribution for 27 straight years. With $6 billion of capital project completions in the second half of this year, and more expansions underway in 2026, the company has plenty of fuel to continue increasing its high-yielding payout.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: DOC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in properties leased to healthcare systems. It owns outpatient medical, lab, and senior housing properties. This portfolio produces stable cash flow to support the healthcare REIT's 7.3% dividend, which it pays monthly.

The REIT has a conservative dividend payout ratio and a strong investment-grade balance sheet, providing it with considerable financial flexibility to invest in expanding its portfolio. It's currently looking to capitalize on strong private market values for outpatient medical properties to generate $1 billion in proceeds from potential sales. That would give it even more money to invest in outpatient medical development projects and acquire lab properties. This strategy should enable Healthpeak to grow its high-yielding payout in the future.

Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is also a REIT that pays a monthly dividend, which currently yields 5.6%. It owns a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate, including retail, industrial, gaming, and other properties across the U.S. and parts of Europe secured by long-term net leases. The REIT's portfolio produces very stable cash flow to back its high-yielding payout.

The landlord has a conservative dividend payout ratio and one of the 10 best balance sheets in the REIT sector. That gives it lots of flexibility to invest in new properties. It's on track to spend $6 billion this year. These new investments help grow its income, enabling Realty Income to increase its dividend, which it has done 133 times since its public market listing in 1994.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) is a business development company (BDC). It provides debt and equity capital to smaller private companies. Those investments generate interest and dividend income, which Main Street Capital pays out to its investors in the form of dividends.

The BDC pays a monthly dividend set at a rate it can sustain during economic downturns. Main Street's current monthly dividend rate gives it a 5.1% yield. The company aims to steadily increase this base rate. It has raised its monthly dividend by 4% over the past year and by 136% since its IPO in 2007. Main Street Capital also periodically pays supplemental quarterly dividends from its excess income. This additional payment has increased the BDC's dividend yield to 7.6% based on its current combined annualized rate.

Verizon

Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) mobile and broadband businesses generate lots of stable cash flow for the telecom giant. It uses this money to invest in expanding and maintaining its operations, pay dividends (6.8% current yield), and strengthen its balance sheet. Verizon recently raised its dividend payment for the 19th consecutive year, showcasing the strength of its financial foundation.

The telecom company is in a strong position to continue growing its payout in the future. It's currently working to close its $20 billion acquisition of Frontier Communications, which will significantly expand its fiber network. The company expects this deal to act as a springboard to enable it to offer more customers the opportunity to bundle their wireless and broadband services with Verizon. This strategy should increase customer loyalty while boosting its profit margins.

Safe stocks for passive income in 2026

These six high-quality companies generate lots of stable cash flow to support their high-yielding dividends. They generate a substantial amount of excess cash after funding their payouts, allowing them to continue growing their businesses and support future dividend increases. That income growth makes them attractive dividend stocks to own in 2026 and beyond.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Clearway Energy, Enterprise Products Partners, Main Street Capital, Realty Income, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners, Healthpeak Properties, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

