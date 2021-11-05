6 Types Of Hot Tubs To Warm You Up Any Time Of The Year

Perhaps the ultimate symbol of at-home relaxation, hot tubs aren’t just for an exclusive few. Available at a range of price points, the variety of hot tub types allows just about anyone to create a spa-like experience at home. Taking the time to review types of hot tubs will help you find the features, size and functions that are best for you.

On the low end, you can pick up an inflatable hot tub for less than $500. These types of tubs—as well as some more permanent fixtures—are known as “plug-and-play models.” That means the tub can operate by connecting to a standard outlet, rather than a specialty 220/240-volt outlet. On the other hand, if you need to install a 220/240-volt outlet for your hot tub, expect to pay at least $200 or more depending on the desired location of the outlet.

For total luxury, it can cost up to $20,000 for a large, custom hot tub that is fully equipped with a cover lifter. Excluding inflatable hot tubs, which are low-cost outliers, the average cost to install a hot tub is between $4,000 and $8,000 nationwide.

As you contemplate options, be sure to consider where you plan to place the hot tub and any additional expenses that may be necessary before the hot tub can be installed, such as constructing a concrete pad or installing a 220/240-volt outlet. The recommended order is to install the outlet, build the decking space and then purchase a hot tub. This will help ensure everything is built to code.

While shopping around for a hot tub, inquire about what accessories are included and what upgrades are optional. Although they are often considered “extras” outside of the hot tub purchase, you will also want a hot tub cover and steps.

Here are the pros and cons for different types of hot tubs.

1. Portable Hot Tub

Also known as prefabricated hot tubs, portable hot tubs are likely what come to mind when you imagine residential hot tubs. With many models, the name is a bit of a misnomer: Although portable hot tubs can be moved into place, a portable hot tub is definitely heavy lifting and is not exactly simple to rearrange.

Portable hot tubs are available in numerous sizes and made in a variety of materials. Most are very durable and energy-efficient. You can incorporate portable hot tubs into your landscaping by building a deck around the exterior, which can create a more custom look at a lower price. Portable hot tubs generally cost between $4,000 and $8,500, although the price may increase for high-end upgrades.

Pros

A lot of variety and selection

Can be moved or sold

Energy-efficient

Cons

Challenging to move

Low resale prices

Can be expensive to install

2. In-Ground Hot Tub

Most commonly built alongside a swimming pool, in-ground hot tubs must be installed by a professional—which comes at a cost. However, the rewards for an in-ground hot tub can be plentiful as you get years of enjoyment and may add value to your home. As a custom build, in-ground hot tubs can also be designed to suit your specific wants and needs.

The average cost to install an in-ground hot tub is between $12,000 and $20,000. With limitless options, you may be able to spend more or less than that. An in-ground hot tub can also be designed to complement your landscaping.

Pros

Can add value to your home

Designed to suit your needs

Incorporates with landscaping

Cons

Must be professionally installed

Premium cost

Cost more to operate

3. Swim-Spa Combo

If you can’t decide between installing a pool or hot tub, why not go for both? With a swim-spa combination model, you get an exercise pool on one side and a hot tub on the other. Not surprisingly, this takes up more space than standalone hot tubs. That also means you need a solid, reinforced foundation for the swim-spa combo to rest upon. They may also be installed indoors, which is a perk for anyone eager to swim during cold months.

Like prefabricated hot tubs, swim-spa combos are technically portable. However, actually moving them isn’t an easy task. Swim-spa combos are also pricey to operate due to the amount of water and the electricity needed to heat both sides. The cost to purchase and install a swim-spa combination ranges from $7,000 to $30,000—which is notably still less than the cost to install an in-ground pool.

Pros

Allows users to swim or soak

Can be installed indoors or outdoors

Less expensive than in-ground pools

Cons

Bulky and take up a lot of space

Expensive to operate

Steep purchase price

4. Rotationally Molded Hot Tub

A great budget pick, rotationally molded hot tubs beat the alternatives in a few ways: Unlike other prefabricated hot tubs, rotationally molded hot tubs are truly quite portable with empty weights of about 300 pounds. And, unlike inflatable hot tubs, rotationally molded tubs have contoured seats and are less prone to damage.

The average cost for a rotationally molded (or rotomold) hot tub is between $2,500 and $6,000. Although the price, portability and durability may be appealing, keep in mind that rotationally molded hot tubs don’t have as many upgrade possibilities, have a lower-end appearance and aren’t particularly energy-efficient.

Pros

Inexpensive to purchase and install

Relatively easy to move

Fairly durable

Cons

Made of plastic

Limited upgrade options

Not energy efficient

5. Wooden Hot Tub

Although wooden hot tubs are the traditional style, they are less commonly found these days. With wooden hot tubs, you may be able to use an alternative heating source, such as a wood-fire heater or gas heater. Unlike electricity-dependent models, that enables you to place a wooden hot tub off the grid. Wooden hot tubs cost an average of $3,500 to $11,000, with variables including the heating source, type of wood and size.

With a wooden hot tub, one of the biggest trade-offs is that the seats are not as comfortable and the technology may not be as advanced. Wood is also inferior to other prefabricated models when it comes to retaining heat, which means that wooden hot tubs are less energy efficient. Wooden hot tubs can also be more prone to repairs, which can be pricey.

Pros

Can be placed off the grid

Provides a natural aesthetic

Alternative heating options

Cons

Limited seating options

Not energy efficient

Costly to maintain

6. Inflatable Hot Tub

The best bargain on the market, inflatable hot tubs are nice entry options for anyone looking to dip their toes into the hot tub lifestyle. However, don’t expect all of the bells and whistles. Although most inflatable hot tubs have “jets,” these are more like bubbles that can only function when the heat is off. The upside is that you don’t need a 220/240-volt outlet for inflatable hot tubs.

Although inflatable hot tubs may be used outside, most are not advised below a certain temperature. That means you may need to deflate and store your inflatable hot tub during winter months, which is when most people want to use a hot tub.

Pros

Very inexpensive

Easy to set up with standard outlets

Can be moved and stored

Cons

Not advised for use in low temperatures

Water temperature doesn’t get too high

Limited features

