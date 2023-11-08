6 Types of Cars You Should Buy Only From a Dealership

With the average used car selling for $26,717 and the average buyer paying 11.4% interest for the privilege of financing it, previously owned vehicles are hardly the bargain they once were.

Luckily for buyers, there are more places than ever to shop for the best price, from Facebook Marketplace and eBay to Carvana and CarMax.

But despite all the choices, the dealership still sometimes offers the best deals, the most value and the most comforting peace of mind. If you’re in the market for any of the following kinds of cars, stick with the dealer.

EVs and Hybrids

John Lin, owner of JB Motor Works in Philadelphia, recommends always buying hybrid and electric vehicles from dealerships only.

“This is due to their unique, specialized parts and complex electrical systems that require a manufacturer-trained mechanic’s expertise,” said Lin. “Purchasing these vehicles from a dealership provides assurance of this specialized knowledge, and you may also get additional perks like warranties.”

Luxury Cars

The more a premium vehicle cost when it was new, the more sense it usually makes to put your trust in a dealership when buying it used.

“Always buy high-end luxury cars or technologically complex vehicles from a dealership,” said Patryk Doornebos, owner and lead author at the automotive blog Car Triple. “Dealers offer detailed vehicle histories and warranties, crucial for cars like certain German makes where repairs can be complex and expensive. It’s a safeguard against the potential hidden costs of private or online purchases.”

Cars With Hard-To-Find Parts

Like luxury cars, vehicles with uncommon parts are pricey to repair — and you should avoid private sales with them for all the same reasons.

“Cars with unique parts should also preferably be bought from dealerships,” said Frank De Mulder, founder and owner of Classic Car Maintenance. “The professional environment of a dealership often provides more structured information regarding the car’s history and may offer solutions or services for maintaining or repairing unique parts. This transparency and additional service availability contribute to a safer and more informed purchase​.”

Cars With Accident Histories

If you’re buying a used car, a report from Carfax or a similar service can tell you if it’s been in an accident. If so, a private transaction comes with risks you can avoid by sticking with a dealership.

“A vehicle that has been in an accident could have more damage than you realize,” said Melanie Musson, an auto industry expert with AutoInsurance.org. “If the frame is bent even in the slightest, you’ll have endless alignment problems. If the engine was tweaked, it might not run efficiently, and it will wear out quickly. Having someone examine a vehicle and certify it greatly reduces your risk.”

Older Used Cars

In Musson’s experience, you should buy cars more than five years old from a dealer instead of through a private sale, even when they have modest mileage.

“Most cars are under a manufacturer warranty for the first five years,” she said. “So, even if you buy them from the owner, you still have some guarantee that major problems will be covered. If a car is outside the warranty, you’re taking a risk that something catastrophic could happen, and you’d have no way to pay for it. If you buy it from a dealer, you have peace of mind that they have inspected it. Additionally, dealers often provide a limited warranty for used vehicles, so you can get assurance that if certain parts fail, the dealer will take care of it.”

There are other reasons for sticking with the dealership for older models, too.

“Purchasing cars that are more than five or 10 years old from a dealership rather than a private seller or online is advisable due to the reassurance of better financing options and the likelihood of receiving a short-term warranty,” said De Mulder. “Dealerships often recondition the vehicles, providing a level of trust in the car’s condition which may not be present in private sales​.”

A CPO, If You Have a Little More To Spend

Used car prices have fallen from their recent all-time highs, but the cost is still prohibitive — no one could blame you for passing on an upgrade in quality and contentment. But, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), you can get a used car that’s much closer to new if you’re willing to spend about 1.8% extra on a certification.

“A dealer-certified pre-owned vehicle may cost a little more than you’d pay from a private party, but the dealer’s certification provides peace of mind that the vehicle was examined and meets stringent criteria,” said Musson.

Dealers cherry-pick only the choicest used vehicles closest to mint condition for their CPO inventory, put them through multi-point inspections and protect them with extended warranties.

