6 Types of Deals To Snag on Travel Tuesday From Hotels to Cruises and More

If you happen to miss Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don’t worry, Travel Tuesday is the big finale for bargain hunters. Falling on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, this unofficial shopping holiday has become one of the best days of the year to score deep discounts on flights, hotels, cruises and vacation packages. It’s like Black Friday for travel lovers and according to travel advisors, the early bird really does catch the best deal. Below is how to land the best deals in different travel sectors.

What Is Travel Tuesday?

Travel Tuesday, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, has rapidly evolved into a major event for the global travel industry. It was initially popularized by booking platforms such as Hopper, which noticed that travel searches and bookings spiked dramatically after Cyber Monday. In fact, Hopper found that there were more than three times as many trips planned on Travel Tuesday as on Black Friday in 2023.

Today, nearly every sector of the travel industry participates, from boutique hotels and major airlines to cruise lines and online travel agencies, offering anywhere from 20% to 60% off select bookings. Data from McKinsey & Company shows that Travel Tuesday has rapidly evolved into a key moment in the travel calendar, with notable spikes in U.S. airline, hotel and cruise bookings compared with the surrounding weeks.

“Travel Tuesday has quietly become one of the most rewarding days of the year to book a trip,” said Christina Gales, founder of Christina Gales Travel. “While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are heavy on retail hype, Travel Tuesday is when travel brands step forward with their most strategic and thoughtful offers.”

Alexander Ketter, consumer and savings expert at Coupons.com, agreed. “Travel Tuesday [is] when the travel industry aligns to offer some of its biggest discounts, giving consumers a real chance to save on future trips,” Ketter said.

“[It’s] a staple in the savings and travel industry,” he added, as brands increasingly build their promotional calendars around it, encouraging travelers to book while demand and discounts are at their peak.

If you’re planning a 2025 getaway, this is the time to lock it in. But as travel agents often remind their clients, preparation is key: have flexible dates, compare options across platforms and act quickly once you see an offer that fits.

Hotel Deals

Hotels play a central role in Travel Tuesday. Major brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG regularly roll out flash sales, while boutique hotels and independent resorts often join in with added perks. According to Hopper, in 2024, the platform offered up to 50% off across more than 10,000 properties in destinations like Florida, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, illustrating how competitive hotel pricing has become around this event.

“On this day, you’ll often see hotels offering value-adds like third or fourth nights free, complimentary breakfast or resort credits, especially in sun destinations,” Gales said.

That focus on added value rather than simple price slashing is shared by Dean Woodhouse, owner of The Woodhouse Hotel in Blackpool, UK. He explained that Travel Tuesday is when travelers should look beyond headline discounts. “The best Travel Tuesday offers add real value,” Woodhouse said. “Instead of just cutting prices, many hotels include a third night free, breakfast, late checkout or free parking. Cruises might feature reduced deposits, onboard credit or free cabin upgrades.”

He also advised travelers to prepare in advance by setting deal alerts the week before, comparing total prices (including fees) and prioritizing fully refundable bookings to keep the flexibility to rebook if a better deal appears.

Insider tip: Sign up for hotel loyalty programs or email newsletters early. Members often get early access to promotions or bonus points on Travel Tuesday. Checking rates a week ahead can also help you recognize genuine savings when deals go live.

Cruise Discounts

Cruises are another major winner of Travel Tuesday. The day has become a key driver of early bookings for 2025 sailings, with incentives like two-for-one fares, onboard credits or free cabin upgrades. Many cruise lines now use the day as a preview of Wave Season, the January to March period when the cruise industry typically offers its biggest sales.

According to McKinsey & Company, cruise bookings saw a noticeable spike on Travel Tuesday 2023 compared with the surrounding weeks. Travelers can expect even more creative offers this year, including prepaid gratuities, beverage packages or Wi-Fi bundles that can save hundreds. “Cruise lines also get in early with incentives like free beverage packages, prepaid gratuities or bonus onboard credit,” Gales added. “The momentum doesn’t stop there, Travel Tuesday is often a preview of what’s to come in Wave Season.”

Flights and Airfare Deals

For many travelers, flights are where the biggest savings are found. Skyscanner reported that booking a flight on a Tuesday yields some of the lowest prices of the week, saving on average between 15% and 25% compared with other days.

And according to Hopper, some users in 2023 saved more than 75% on domestic trips and 55% on international ones during Travel Tuesday promotions. Many airlines use the day to release limited-time flash sales on popular routes, think London to New York, Miami to Cancún or Sydney to Bali, creating opportunities to book bucket-list trips for a fraction of the usual price.

All-Inclusive Resorts

Families and couples alike flock to all-inclusive resort deals during Travel Tuesday. Destinations such as Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica often see major markdowns on packages that include food, drinks and entertainment. Many agents note that the deepest discounts tend to apply to shoulder-season travel, think late spring or early fall.

When comparing resorts, pay attention to cancellation policies and whether transfers from the airport are included. A slightly higher upfront cost with flexible terms often pays off if your plans change.

Retiree and Senior Specials

For retirees, Travel Tuesday is an excellent time to book extended stays or warm-weather escapes. Tour companies and river cruise operators frequently promote long-stay packages, escorted tours and “second passenger half off” deals for travelers aged 55 and over. Many of these offers combine flights, accommodation and activities, making them both convenient and affordable.

Kid-Friendly Getaways

Families planning 2025 trips can also score big. Kid-friendly resorts and family cruise lines often offer free stays or meals for children, while major theme parks like Disney and Universal have partnered with travel agencies for limited-time bundles and discounted tickets. Booking early ensures you secure family suites and multi-bedrooms, which tend to sell out quickly during school breaks.

How To Make the Most of Travel Tuesday

“To really benefit from Travel Tuesday, you need to come in with a plan,” Gales explained. “Know your dream destinations, preferred dates and budget so you can act quickly when the right offer appears. Subscribe to newsletters from your favorite brands and set alerts in advance, the best deals often come with a short booking window.”

She said working with a travel advisor can give you an edge. “We often get early access to promotions, understand pricing trends and can help identify the deals that are genuinely worth booking,” she added.

Final Tips for Travel Tuesday Success

Start early. Some deals go live on Monday night or extend through Wednesday.

Some deals go live on Monday night or extend through Wednesday. Set a budget. Decide what you’re comfortable spending before the sales hit.

Decide what you’re comfortable spending before the sales hit. Be flexible. Shifting your travel dates or departure airports can unlock major savings.

Shifting your travel dates or departure airports can unlock major savings. Check the fine print. Watch for blackout dates, minimum stays and refund rules.

Watch for blackout dates, minimum stays and refund rules. Prioritize value. Perks like free parking, late checkout or onboard credit can make a good deal great.

With a bit of strategy and timing, Travel Tuesday 2025 could be the perfect moment to plan next year’s adventures, whether that means a beach escape, a luxury cruise or a family getaway closer to home.

