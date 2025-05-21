6 Travel Upgrades the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

Travel upgrades nowadays require a huge wad of extra cash which is highly problematic for America’s middle class who are barely able to afford an airline ticket in this economy. Even the cost of a checked bag (once free) could run an extra $45 — and that’s only if it’s not overweight.

Between extra fees, banished perks and so many other expenses, the middle class simply can’t afford these six travel upgrades anymore.

Premium Economy Flights

For airline travelers wanting to upgrade from coach without paying the much higher prices of business class, premium economy used to be the way to go — particularly when it came to international flights. For just a few hundred more dollars, travelers could experience extra leg room, wider seats and upgraded amenities. But, according to Andrea Affinati, founder and travel expert at Voyaged Magazine, “either the option is not present at all, or the prices have crept so high that […] most people stick it out in coach.”

Per Expedia, a roundtrip American Airlines flight from Miami to London in mid-August of 2025 lists a standard economy ticket at $556 and a premium economy ticket at $1,821. That’s why paying more than three times the amount for some extra leg room is a pass for the middle class.

First Class Air Travel

First class air travel used to be somewhat within reach for middle class families who were splurging for a special occasion. But, according to founder and managing director at My Baggage, Paul Stewart, first class is now priced exclusively for the wealthy.

“What was formerly a budget upgrade in miles or a small amount of cash is now totally out of reach for mass travelers,” stated Stewart, who explained premium international routes can now cost upwards of $20,000 roundtrip. Offering lie-flat beds, gourmet dining and private suites, first class has become an ultra-luxury experience… putting it squarely out of reach for the middle class.

Beach Club Day Beds

A daybed at a beach club is a comfortable lounging option near the water that offers special amenities like drink and towel service. And who wouldn’t want to sit by the pool while Armando serves them a mojito? Affinati stated that grabbing a sunbed for the day in prime locations like Ibiza, Mykonos or Tulum used to cost a mere $34 but has since jumped from anywhere between $168 and $280 — just to sit down!

“It’s no longer a cute splurge and it’s gone from bougie-but-fun to full-on status symbol,” stated Affinati. “A lot of travelers now skip it entirely.”

For reference, a daybed at 11 a.m. on a Saturday at Atzaro Beach in Ibiza costs $170 per person. Sorry, Armando.

Hotel Room Upgrades

Mere mention of a birthday or anniversary used to be all it took for hotels to upgrade your room to a nice suite or ocean view. But those gestures of goodwill and brand loyalty have fallen by the waste side and been replaced with corporate bottom lines.

“Upgrades are solely in the domain of tiered reward programs, pay-as-you-go payments or auction bids,” stated Stewart, who cited room upgrade revenues to have increased 25% between 2019 and 2024.

CEO of Casago, Steve Schwab, stated the price of even just standard hotel rooms has increased so much that many middle-class families can’t even afford rooms with enough beds in them.

Travel Insurance (with Real Coverage)

According to Affinati, you used to be able to purchase adequate travel insurance for $40 – $60, but, nowadays, in order to receive full cancellation protection and medical evac, travelers are paying around $150 per trip.

“And, even then, you have to read the fine print,” stated Affinati, who explained the price of annual travel insurance has gotten even worse.

Per Affinati, prior to the pandemic, quality travel coverage with medical evac was available for only $250 annually. Today, the price has skyrocketed to anywhere between $500 – $700 — and they come with more exclusions.

Rental Car Class Upgrades

Remember the days of booking an economy car and being upgraded to a shiny convertible simply because the lot had an excess of that particular vehicle class? Well, say sayonara to those days.

Today, premium vehicles require premium prices. Stewart stated that, as a result of advanced inventory control software and premium pricing tiers, surprise upgrades are a thing of the past.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Travel Upgrades the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

