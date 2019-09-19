6 Top Gainers In Healthcare Sector (AIM, EDSA, ARAV…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

Gained 32.91% to close Thursday's (Sep.19) trading at $2.20.

News: The Company, formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, announced that the U.S. Department of Defense has granted a four-year, $6.42 million "Breakthrough Award" to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for a phase II clinical study of a combination of therapies, including Ampligen, in patients with brain-metastatic breast cancer.

The phase II trial, which will assess the effectiveness of a three-pronged strategy combining distinct immunotherapy approaches, is slated to open in 2020.

Ampligen is AIM ImmunoTech's flagship product, which is approved for the treatment of severe myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome in the Argentine Republic.

2. Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)

Edesa Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat skin and gastrointestinal conditions.

Gained 22.28% to close Thursday's trading at $7.52.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- The lead drug candidate is EB01, a potential treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis. Enrollment of the first patient in a Phase 2b clinical trial is due this current quarter. -- Early this month, the Company received approval from Health Canada to begin a clinical study of its investigational drug, EB02, a potential treatment for patients with grade I-III internal hemorrhoids.

3. Aravive Inc. (ARAV)

Aravive is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Gained 16.43% to close Thursday's trading at $8.08. The stock has gained 36% in the last two trading days.

News: No news

Upcoming event:

The Company announced that it will be presenting early efficacy data from the phase I portion of phase 1b/2 study of AVB500 in combination with standard chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress on September 27, 2019.

On July 31, 2019, the Company had announced topline efficacy data from this study showing compelling anti-tumor activity in the first 12 patients.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase 1b clinical trial of AVB-S6-500 in patients with kidney fibrosis is expected to be initiated 4Q 2019. -- The Phase 2 portion of the Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of AVB-S6-500 in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer is expected to be initiated in 4Q 2019/1Q 2020. -- A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of AVB-S6-500 in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma is anticipated to be initiated in 4Q 2019.

4. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

T2 Biosystems is focused on developing innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare.

Gained 12.11% to close Thursday's trading at $2.87.

News: The Company announced that on September 9, 2019, it issued inducement awards to four new employees.

The inducement awards consist of non-qualified stock options to purchase 26,000 shares of T2 Biosystems common stock and have a ten-year term. The exercise price of the options is $1.47, which was the per-share closing price of T2 Biosystems common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 9, 2019.

5. Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

Replimune is a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.

Gained 11.15% to close Thursday's trading at $14.45.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- Data from the Phase 1 part of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1 alone and in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced heavily pre-treated cancers, say non-melanoma skin cancers, metastatic bladder cancer and MSI high cancer, who have failed available therapy, are expected to be reported at a medical conference in the fourth quarter of 2019. -- A Phase 1 clinical trial of RP2 as a single agent and in combination with Opdivo is underway. -- A Phase 1 clinical trial of RP3 as a single agent and in combination with anti-PD1 therapy to treat tumors is expected to be initiated in 2020.

6. Quorum Health Corporation (QHC)

Quorum Health is a provider of hospital and outpatient healthcare services in its markets across the United States.

Gained 10.66% to close Thursday's trading at $1.35.

News: No news

Recent event:

On August 8, 2019, the Company reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The net loss attributable to Quorum Health in the second quarter of 2019 was $16.87 million, or $0.56 per share on revenue of $442 million. This compared with a net loss attributable to the Company of $25.94 million or $0.92 per share and revenue of $472 million in the second quarter of 2018.

