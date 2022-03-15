6 Tips to Save Money at the Pump as Gas Prices Rise

You're paying high gas prices no matter where you live in the United States. Unless, of course, you drive a fully electric vehicle. If you drive a gas vehicle frequently, you may be feeling added financial stress when you fill up your tank. You may be able to save some money by changing your habits. Keep reading for six helpful tips that could save you money at the gas pump.

1. Use a price comparison tool to check gas prices

If you have several gas stations in your local area, it may be cheaper at one station when you compare the prices to other nearby stations. You can use price comparison tools like GasBuddy to find the cheapest gas near you. While the savings may feel minimal, going to the cheapest gas station could result in significant savings in the long run.

2. Join gas loyalty programs

If you're loyal to a particular gas station chain, make sure you join their loyalty program. Most of these free programs allow drivers to save at least a few cents off the cost of gas just by being a member. Some programs will offer more significant savings if you spend more money and buy gas regularly. This is a simple way to pay a bit less at the pump.

3. Group errands together

It can be beneficial to plan out your outings when gas prices are higher. Of course, if possible, keep extra driving to a minimum to use less gas. If you have to drive, grouping nearby errands could help you minimize your car and gas usage. Plus, it can be more efficient and save you time in your busy schedule.

4. Check your tire pressure

Your tire pressure matters. If you have under-inflated tires, you're likely wasting money on gas. According to the Department of Energy, under-inflated tires can lower gas mileage by about 0.2% for every one psi drop in the average pressure of all tires. Monitor your tire pressure and fill up on air when necessary to avoid wasting gas (and money). Some gas stations offer free air.

5. Slow down and drive with care

How you drive can impact your safety and that of those around you. It can also impact your fuel efficiency. Aggressive driving, speeding, and rapid accelerating can reduce fuel efficiency. Consider slowing down and driving with extra care to reduce wasted gas and be a safer driver.

6. Use a gas rewards credit card

If you're not yet using a gas rewards credit card to pay for your gasoline, you may want to start soon. These cards reward cardholders who use their card when filling up at the pump. While you won't save money right away, you can earn cash back by using your card. Over time, your earnings could add up. Check out our best gas credit cards list to see our top picks.

Gas prices continue to rise, but that doesn't mean you can't take steps to pay less at the pump. You can make changes to save money, waste less gas, and earn rewards on your spending.

Gas isn't the only expense that has increased over the last few months. Many people are looking for ways to trim costs as much as possible. If you're looking for additional ways to save money, you're not alone. Take a look at our personal finance resources for more ideas.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2023

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.