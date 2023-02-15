6 Tips to Maximize Your Savings at Aldi

Due to rising food costs, many of us are looking for ways to save more money at the grocery store. If you're feeling financial stress as you load up your kitchen cupboards and fridge, it may be time to try shopping at lower-priced retailers. Aldi is a grocery store known for its bargain buys. If you have a store in your area, you may want to try shopping here to spend less on food. Here are some tips to help maximize your savings while shopping at Aldi.

1. Shop in-store to get the lowest prices

You don't need a membership to shop at Aldi. Many shoppers shop in-store for the best prices, but you can get Aldi goods by using grocery delivery services like Instacart. While this is convenient, you'll pay more because products are priced higher through these services. It pays to shop in-store if you're able to do so.

2. Review the sales flier

Aldi does an excellent job of advertising its sales for the week. Before you arrive at the store, it's worthwhile to review the current sales flier so you can plan your shopping list accordingly. By purchasing sale items, you can better stay on budget. Aldi is known for its affordable prices, but you can score an even better deal when you take advantage of sales.

3. Compare product prices at nearby stores

Many everyday essentials found at Aldi are priced lower than at competitor stores. But not every find at Aldi is the best buy. Before loading up your cart at Aldi, you may want to research prices at other stores in your area to learn which products are best to purchase at Aldi. Don't forget to pay attention to package sizes as you compare prices found elsewhere.

4. Buy Aldi-branded products to get a better deal

You'll see name-brand and Aldi-brand items throughout your local store. In many cases, Aldi's branded items are less expensive than popular name-brand alternatives. If you're trying to keep your grocery spending to a minimum, don't be afraid to give these products a try.

5. Look for clearance finds

Don't miss out on the chance to pay even less while cruising the aisles of your local Aldi store. Some items are discounted when they're on clearance, so you can get an even better deal by shopping these finds. Aldi's is already known for its low prices, but it can pay to take advantage of additional ways to save money like this.

6. Don't forget to bring reusable bags

If you're new to Aldi, you may not realize that the grocery retailer doesn't provide free bags. Instead, you can bring reusable bags, or you can purchase bags at the checkout line. You can keep more money in your checking account by remembering to bring bags with you.

Try shopping at Aldi to save big on grocery costs

While higher food costs may be the norm now, that doesn't mean you can't find deals. We all need to buy groceries, but where we shop can make a big difference. If you have an Aldi in your community, you may find it easier to stay on budget by shopping here. Check out these personal finance resources if you're looking for additional ways to save money.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.