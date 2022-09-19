6 Tips for Picking the Perfect Neighborhood

When you buy a house, there are many different factors to consider, including the price of your property and how much your mortgage payments will be. But if you want to make sure that you're happy with the house, there's also one thing you must do: Find a neighborhood you'll be happy to live in.

Your neighborhood affects your day-to-day life as much as your choice of property does. And a lot of factors go into determining how happy you are with the place your house is located. In order to make sure you find the ideal spot, check out these six tips to pick the perfect neighborhood.

1. Research the school district

The school district where you live matters even if you don't plan to send your kids to public school. Parents want to live in a good district. So if you have kids of your own that you want to make sure have plenty of playmates nearby, look for a good district.

If you don't want a bunch of children living on your street, you can consider doing the opposite. Just be aware that homes in bad districts tend to have lower property values. Parents who care about the schools their kids attend also are often involved in the community and will work to make the neighborhood a nice place, which you can benefit from even if you aren't a parent or if your kids are grown.

2. Check out the amenities on offer

Some neighborhoods have lots of amenities, such as golf courses, playgrounds, or community swimming pools. These can enhance your day-to-day living experience if you'll take advantage of them.

Discover: We ranked this company the Best Overall Mortgage Lender as a part of our 2022 Best-of Awards

More: Our picks for best FHA mortgage lenders

Of course, there is a cost for having these features in your area. So if you won't use them, you may not want to look for a house in a neighborhood that makes them available.

3. Determine the proximity to work

Your commute plays a huge role in how happy you are in your home. If you have a long and miserable drive, you are going to start off dreading every day. So be sure to check how easy it is to get to work and to school when you are selecting the neighborhood that's right for you.

4. Assess the walkability

Many people enjoy being able to walk to stores and restaurants. You may also want your kids to be able to walk to school so you do not have to drive. If walkability is important to you, visit neighborhoods to see what, if any, locations are walkable.

5. Check the local crime rate

You do not want to live in a neighborhood where you have to be afraid to go out the door or where your car is constantly being broken into. So be sure to check out the local crime statistics before you buy a house.

6. Find out whether the neighborhood has an HOA

Finally, you'll want to find out if the neighborhood is an HOA neighborhood or not. If you live in a neighborhood with a homeowners association, this can help to protect property values. And you may have access to more amenities and community events. But you will also likely have rules to follow and fees to pay. Some people like HOA neighborhoods but others don't, so consider carefully what is right for you.

By thinking about each of these six issues, you should be able to find a neighborhood where you would be happy to live. Then, you just need to make an offer on a nice house within that neighborhood and you'll hopefully be setting yourself up to live in a house that you love for the long term.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are at their highest level in years — and expected to keep rising. It is more important than ever to check your rates with multiple lenders to secure the best rate possible while minimizing fees. Even a small difference in your rate could shave hundreds off your monthly payment.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check, and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.