6 Things Rich Retirees Do That Middle-Class Ones Don’t

While many middle-class retirees focus on stretching their savings, wealthy retirees take a different approach: they keep building. From strategic investing to assembling a team of financial experts, rich retirees treat retirement as a phase of growth, not decline. Their habits aren’t just about having more money; they’re about using it wisely.

Here are six things rich retirees do that middle-class one’s done and how you can start applying them to your own future.

Keep Investing

Rich retirees treat investing as a lifelong strategy, not something to stop at age 65. Rather than withdrawing funds randomly, they build a tiered income strategy that balances growth with stability.

“They approach retirement as a business with a cash flow strategy,” said Jonathan Garini, investor and CEO at Fifth Element. “Instead of taking randomly from the accounts, they build a ladder of income tiers: short-term needs from bonds or cash-like investments, medium-term from medium-yield vehicles, long-term capital growth needs from investments in stocks or private placements.”

Garini said rich retirees also diversify beyond traditional markets, embracing alternatives like private credit, structured notes and real estate — not just for returns, but to reduce public market volatility.

Use Financial Pros

Wealthy retirees rarely manage their money alone. They rely on a trusted team that includes financial advisors, estate planners and tax pros. Middle-class retirees can benefit from this approach by seeking expert guidance to avoid costly mistakes and make more confident financial decisions.

“The key difference is that they use this team proactively, not reactively,” said Chris Tipton, senior advisor at Balefire Wealth Management. “For instance, they’ll involve all parties in major decisions (like selling a business or gifting to heirs), ensuring alignment across legal, tax and investment strategies.”

Diversify Income

Rich retirees often generate income from a mix of investments, rental properties, business ventures or royalties. Diversifying income beyond Social Security and a pension gives them more flexibility, security and freedom in retirement.

They also work with advisors to build predictable, long-term income through tools like fixed indexed annuities, helping ensure their money lasts as long as they do.

“Affluent retirees don’t leave income planning to chance,” said Tom Buckingham, chief growth officer at Nassau Financial Group. “They work with advisors and many prioritize predictable income streams by complementing market-based investments with insurance solutions such as fixed indexed annuities.”

Spend With Purpose

Rather than cutting costs across the board, rich retirees spend on what matters most: health, comfort and quality of life. This mindset shift helps them avoid unnecessary sacrifices while still preserving wealth over time.

“Wealthier retirees often spend intentionally on experiences like travel, where they can make memories and build stronger bonds with family and friends,” said Patti Black, certified financial planner (CFP) and financial advisor at Savant Wealth Management.

“They may also prioritize spending on health, for example, by hiring a concierge MD for more personalized medical care and charitable giving to leave a legacy,” Black added.

Review Their Plan

Wealthy retirees don’t set their plans and forget them. They adjust regularly based on market conditions, tax law changes and personal goals. Ongoing reviews help them stay agile and make smarter financial choices year after year.

“Stay actively involved in evaluating performance and be willing to switch advisors if need be and don’t be afraid to take a profit and pay some tax,” said Stuart Gladstone, partner and co-chair of the Trust & Estates Practice at Brach Eichler.

Plan Far Ahead

While many middle-class retirees focus on current expenses, the wealthy think decades ahead. They prioritize long-term care planning, legacy strategies and estate structures that protect their future and support their families.

“Wealthy retirees plan in decades. Because they think long-term about taxes, real estate and investment vehicles. Middle-class retirees often look at five-year windows,” said Julian Merrick, retirement planner and CEO of Supertrader.

“That difference affects everything, from how much risk they’re willing to take, to when they sell assets, to how they draw income. The wealthy don’t just hope they’ll be fine. They build structures to make sure they are,” Merrick added.

