6 Things Retirees Should Worry About With DOGE Looking Into the Social Security Administration

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is examining the Social Security Administration (SSA) for instances of wasteful spending, improper payments, fraud and inefficiencies.

While this comes as good news for government watchdogs who have wanted to keep a tighter rein on federal spending, retirees should be mindful of the potential impacts.

“If DOGE introduces efficiency measures or cuts to Social Security programs, retirees could face delays or reductions in their benefits,” said Christopher Stroup, founder and president of Silicon Beach Financial. “Changes could affect the overall stability of Social Security, which may force retirees to adjust their plans for income security in retirement.”

Here are six things retirees should worry about with DOGE looking into the Social Security Administration.

Delayed or Disrupted Benefits

Wayne Winegarden, an economist at the Pacific Research Institute, said while addressing fraud is necessary, unchecked reforms could make things worse.

“Retirees should be in favor of rooting out waste, because it will marginally help promote the longer-term sustainability of the program,” Winegarden said. “But they should also be watchful of any changes to ensure that their benefits are not improperly impacted.”

According to AARP forums, retirees aren’t championing the changes.

“The cuts to SSA are unacceptable to me and many seniors,” wrote Jean M. “DOGE action is arbitrary and off the cuff. Therefore, it is the most inefficient and dangerous way to make cuts.”

Systemic Strain

Social Security expert Ryan Monette of Savant Wealth Management said the new Social Security Fairness Act added about 3.2 million new beneficiaries.

The measure was signed into law by former President Joe Biden in January 2025, two weeks before President Donald Trump began his second term. However, the Social Security Fairness Act was not part of Trump’s first executive orders, in which Trump rolled back several Biden-era initiatives.

“Opening the door for additional U.S. citizens to participate in the program benefits will strain the trust fund’s ability to pay out benefits,” Monette said.

Future Cuts

Despite DOGE’s investigation, Social Security benefits for current retirees remain unchanged. However, Winegarden said without fundamental reforms, benefits could be cut within the next decade.

“The largest misconception retirees should be aware of is that the program is on an unsustainable path,” Winegarden said. “Promises to protect Social Security by not ‘touching’ it are simply promises to enact a future across-the-board-benefit cut.”

Social Security’s Uncertain Future

Every year, reports from the Social Security and Medicare Trust Fund highlight the looming shortfall.

Without policy changes, Social Security could struggle to pay full benefits in the future. Monette said one potential fix is removing the income cap on Social Security taxes — currently $176,100 for 2025 — which could generate more revenue.

“Removing this income cap would cause all earned income to be taxed at 6.2% and create additional revenue for the Social Security trust funds,” Monette said. “This change and other potential changes could generate a windfall and relieve insolvency concerns.”

Improper Benefits

While DOGE’s investigation targets inefficiencies, retirees should still actively track their benefits.

“Should the reviews of SSA not take the time to understand how the problems arise and an efficient way to address them, the reforms could inappropriately impact payments or reduce operational efficiency,” Winegarden said.

He added that the DOGE investigation could stop retirees from receiving improper payments.

“But that is what should happen,” Winegarden said. “For retirees receiving their proper payments, the efforts will not impact their designated benefits. It is important to be aware of your current benefits and watchful to ensure that the proper payments continue.”

Future Policy Shifts

While current retirees’ benefits remain unchanged, long-term Social Security funding challenges could lead to policy changes that indirectly impact them.

For example, Monette noted that younger generations may face higher taxes, reduced benefits or both, which could alter how future retirees plan for retirement.

“This would mean no longer relying on Social Security as part of the traditional ‘three-legged stool,’ which has historically included Social Security, pension and personal savings and investments,” he said.

If Social Security’s funding issues worsen, lawmakers might adjust cost-of-living increases (COLA) or auxiliary benefits as a way to stabilize the system — changes that could affect current retirees over time.

“To safeguard their retirement, retirees should list their current expenditures, fixed and variable expenses, and then further assign categories of needs and wants,” Monette said. “Doing so now will help them be prepared to reduce their spending.”

