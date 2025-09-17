6 Things Mark Cuban Wants You To Stop Doing With Your Money

Mark Cuban may be a billionaire, but much of his advice is remarkably down-to-earth for the average American just struggling to get by. The Dallas Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank” star has been pretty vocal about his money philosophy: Don’t waste cash on things that don’t matter, avoid debt at all costs and prioritize smart investing over just saving.

Here are six things Cuban said you should stop doing with your money if you want to build real wealth.

Saving Without Investing

Cuban warned that you’re not going to grow your money by simply parking it in a savings account. Depending on the interest rates, even high-yield accounts can’t always keep up with inflation, eroding your purchasing power. Instead, once you’ve set aside three to six months of living expenses in an emergency fund, put further savings to work. He recommended investing in assets like index funds, real estate or other vehicles that historically grow faster than inflation.

Carrying High-Interest Debt

Cuban has been blunt about high-interest debt, especially credit card debt — he sees it as one of the fastest ways to stay broke. Every dollar you owe in interest is a dollar that could have been invested instead. He has urged people to pay off these balances as quickly as possible and then redirect their income into wealth-building strategies.

Overpaying for Everyday Items

Though they have the margins to get away with it, even billionaires hate wasting money. Cuban has said he still buys staples like toothpaste in bulk because paying less per unit is like an instant return. He recommended looking for ways to cut costs on items you buy regularly instead of wasting cash on convenience shopping.

Overspending on Status Symbols

Cuban may not be quite as humble as Warren Buffett, but he doesn’t flaunt luxury like other billionaires, either. He avoids pricey watches and suits, preferring T-shirts and casual dress. Follow his lead and put your money toward assets that grow, not items that only drain your wallet to keep up some hollow status signaling.

Taking On Excessive Student Debt

Education is becoming less affordable, but even still, Cuban has cautioned students against overpaying for their education. He attended Indiana University because it was the most affordable of the top business schools, not some prestigious or pricey Ivy League school. With tuition costs climbing, he warned younger people against saddling themselves with massive loans that take decades to pay off.

Outsourcing What You Can Do Yourself

Despite being able to afford a chauffeur or butler, Cuban prefers to drive himself and keep his household expenses simple. He also values privacy and control. As nice as it is to have others do things for you, he recommended against outsourcing tasks you can manage affordably on your own, and putting that money toward bigger goals instead.

