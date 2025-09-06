6 Things To Do If You’re Feeling Burnout From Your Side Gig

Most people nowadays have some sort of side gig as a way to earn extra money, diversify their income or explore untapped passions. But let’s face it: Having what can feel like a second job can get exhausting.

Read More: Codie Sanchez: How Much Money Can You Make With a Vending Machine Side Hustle?

Check Out: 8 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

If your side hustle has you feeling burnt out, you’re not alone. Here are six things to do when you’re beginning to feel depleted.

Also see eight side gigs experts say don’t pay enough for your time in 2025.

Switch Things Up To Reignite the Passion

Just like a relationship that has gone stale, side gigs need to be reinvigorated every once in a while. It’s possible you’re burnt out because your gig feels like a grind now that the newness and excitement has worn off. Push yourself to try something novel and fresh in order to bring the spark back.

“If you’re a freelance content creator, maybe switch up how you gather ideas or target a whole new crowd,” said Ryan Zeleznak, founder of Refer A Friend. “Or if you make a certain style of clothing, why not experiment with a new look?”

Explore More: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According To Codie Sanchez

Set Clear Work Hours To Maintain Work-Life Balance

In today’s digital world, it can be difficult to completely unplug. While it may feel like no big deal to answer your cellphone or return a work email when out to dinner with friends, those small actions are robbing you of ever feeling like you can just leave work at work.

This is where setting clear boundaries around your time to avoid burnout and maintain work-life balance is key. Get very intentional regarding which blocks of time will be devoted to your side gig and which blocks of time are yours to recharge, work on other projects, go to the gym or simply just not have to answer your client’s text message.

Reevaluate Profits vs. Time Spent

Time is money. And if you are spending a lot of time on your side gig but not making much money to show for it, burnout could ensue. After a while, a “What’s the point?” attitude is bound to rear its head.

“Even if you are making a small profit, is the amount of time and effort you’re spending on this side gig actually worth it?” asked John Foard, chief compliance officer and co-founder of Crown Advisors LLC. Foard advised calculating how much money you are making per hour (or per contract), and if it’s less than you’re making at your full-time job and you aren’t 100% passionate about that side gig, reevaluate whether you should continue.

Prioritize Self-Care

It can be easy to neglect your well-being when feeling worn out, but Sacha Walton, CEO, speaker and business strategist at SWI Management Group, explained that prioritizing self-care is exactly the pick-me-up you may need to return to your gig renewed, refreshed and refocused.

This is because putting yourself first inevitably helps you show up better for other people. In fact, a 2017 article in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology explained that recovery time (e.g., taking breaks) is integral to employees’ overall well-being, avoidance of exhaustion and long-term success. In other words, secure your own oxygen mask before assisting those around you.

Be Strategic

Walton advised having a proper strategy for your side gig in order to keep yourself away from “hustle energy” — a key ingredient in burnout. This means creating a plan for goals and next steps. In other words, work smarter, not harder.

“Analyze your time, the task, the goal and set your ‘due by’ dates,” Walton said. “Formalizing a structure for your side gig sets parameters for yourself and how to be more efficient without being overwhelmed.”

Outsource Repetitive, Time-Consuming Tasks

Amy Jennette, trends expert at GoDaddy, suggested individuals are feeling burnt out from their side gigs because they are typically doing everything on their own. Nowadays, however, artificial intelligence (AI) can be incorporated to “automate time-consuming tasks like drafting social media posts or updating inventory.” Don’t be afraid to utilize helpful technology.

Similarly, Steve Schwab, CEO of Casago, suggested passing along time-consuming tasks to other people. For instance, if you manage an Airbnb, consider paying professional cleaners to clean and reset the rental instead of doing it yourself. This may cut into your profits, but it may also make the side gig more sustainable long term.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Things To Do If You’re Feeling Burnout From Your Side Gig

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.