6 Things Cheap People Should Always Splurge On During the Holidays

Saving your hard-earned money during the rest of the year is something to take pride in. But there are certain occasions where splurging a little could do you some good, and the holidays is certainly that time.

“Although being frugal is admirable, there are a few things that people who tend to be frugal should think about,” said Jeff Mains, founder of Champion Leadership Group.

He noted that December frequently brings enticing sales and promotions you can take advantage of. Here are some other things to consider splurging on during the holiday season.

Invest in High Quality Winter Clothing

To begin with, Mains said investing in top-notch winter gear is a wise decision. “Despite the initial costliness, durable items such as insulated clothing, robust boots and winter coats offer enduring advantages in comfort and longevity, particularly for those residing in colder regions.”

McKinzie Bean, personal finance mentor and owner of Moms Make Cents, also recommends investing in high-quality thermal wear. She explained that it makes a difference, thanks to advanced insulation fabrics that seal body heat yet remain breathable.

“So you stay warm minus the sweatiness or bulk,” she explained. “This feature translates to lower home heating bills, very helpful in chilly weather! Greater comfort, too, means fewer winter colds.”

Plus, Bean noted that since high-end thermal wear is built to last across seasons, the value outpaces cheap versions that wear out fast. The versatility also allows the layering of pieces under regular clothes or outdoor gear.

“If you buy one nice coat and a pair of boots, you’ll be sorted for the next few years,” said Liam Wilson, editor-in-chief of Lottery ‘n Go. “This means spending more upfront on good quality, but it will save you money as you won’t have to replace your worn-out cheap winter clothes each year.”

Get Fancy With Gift Bags

If you’re on the frugal side and don’t like to spend, Joe Osborn, finance and business editor at Dealaid, recommends buying those $1-$3 gift bags for your gifts and not trying to wrap everything in gift wrap.

“Gift bags always make gifts look more expensive than they are, and even if you cheaped out on the gift itself, at the very least people will have a more positive impression during the gift opening,” he said.

Splurge on Experiences With Loved Ones

December provides an opportunity to get some time off work and spend time with your family.

“I think one of the best quality over quantity gifts is meaningful time spent with your loved ones,” said Wilson. “It is worth spending money on experiences with your family, like having a nice dinner. You don’t even have to eat out, but spending money on a delicious Christmas feast is well worth what it costs. It gives you and your family a special holiday memory to look back on.”

Spend on Gifts That Offer Greater Value

According to experts, the holiday season is a great time to invest in experiences that will create lasting memories.

Billy Parker, managing director for Gift Delivery, recommends gifting a subscription to a streaming service, a virtual cooking class or a virtual escape room.

“These experiences will bring joy and entertainment to those who are usually tight with their money,” he explained.

For those who prefer tangible gifts, he says to consider gifting something that will last. Quality items such as kitchenware, home décor and tech gadgets are all great options. Investing in a good quality item will ensure that it lasts for years to come.

Annual Subscriptions

Lots of companies also offer end-of-year deals on yearly subscriptions, said Bean.

“Streaming services, magazines, productivity programs, you name it. Paying a discounted rate upfront unlocks yearlong access, plus long-term savings over monthly payments. It’s one less bill to keep tabs on, too!”

Pamper Yourself

One thing you won’t regret spending extra on during this holiday season is personal self-care. Experts recommend treating yourself with a spa day, a relaxing massage or even taking time to be in a beautiful place for reflection.

Pampering yourself a little is one of those things you don’t want to be overly frugal on. Spending a little extra money on these luxuries will go a long way toward improving your mental health and is an investment in your overall well-being.

While December is typically a time for focusing on others, you can’t neglect splurging on things that will also bring you a greater sense of joy during the holidays.

