6 Things To Buy at Ollie’s for the Holidays

“Good stuff cheap.” If you’ve been to an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet location near you, then you probably recognize that slogan promising to help stretch your dollars with money-saving prices. Here are six holiday items to consider buying now before the holiday rush.

Plush Holiday Figures

Price: $9.99

If you’re the kind of shopper who doesn’t want to wait until late November to decorate, Ollie’s has you covered. You can find a variety of plush holiday figures with Santa, reindeer and more to fill your house with the holiday spirit.

Lighted Bulb Ornaments

Price: $3.99

You can truly light up the holidays with these LED bulb ornaments. They are solar powered and have a clip for easy use. The ornaments come in a variety of colors.

Holiday Nutcracker

Price: $12.99

The holiday season may not be complete for some families without a nutcracker. You can grab the Holiday Countdown Nutcracker at Ollie’s and still have money left over for other decorations. This countdown nutcracker helps everyone in the household easily know how many shopping days are left.

Advent Calendar

Price: $6.99

You can combine the fun of the season with your favorite movie with the “Home Alone” pop up advent calendar. If that’s not quite what you seek, Ollie’s has a big collection of holiday advent calendars to help with your own countdown to Christmas. You may want to shop as soon as possible if you have a particular calendar design in mind.

Heated Blankets

Price: $39.99

Whether you buy them for yourself or as a gift for someone else, heated blankets from Ollie’s can be a great addition to your holiday list. The Biddeford heated blankets come in a variety of colors and sizes to make shopping easier. You may find other bedding items that make perfect additions to your home while you’re going through these blankets at your Ollie’s store.

Bake Sheet and Cool Rack

Price: $7.99

You can liven up the kitchen this holiday season with the Baker’s Secret Holiday Bake Sheet and Cool Rack. The non-stick Christmas cookie pan set includes a cookie tray with rack and some cookie cutters. They are found in red and green packages in many Ollie’s locations.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

