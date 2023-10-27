6 Target Frozen Foods That Are Worth Every Penny

Frozen foods can be both a money-saver and a time-saver, but some frozen food deals are better at certain retailers than at others.

If Target is your go-to shopping destination, be sure to stock up on these frozen food items that are worth every penny.

Favorite Day Frozen Creme Brulee

Satisfy your sweet tooth on a budget with this frozen dessert option.

“This makes it easy to have a classy dessert at home any day of the week without having to break out the water bath or find a small batch recipe,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

“It’s good for eating alone or sharing and should be priced around $6.99 or so depending on your area. That works out to about $3.50 for each dish, which is a pretty great deal — especially since they come in terra-cotta ramekins that you can then reuse.”

Favorite Day Frozen Cheesecake Bite Collection

“A box of these contains 12 cheesecake bites in three flavors: New York-style, chocolate and strawberry swirl. These are especially perfect for dessert trays at parties or just for keeping on hand in the freezer for a pick-me-up whenever you need one,” Ramhold said.

“The box may go for $8.99 or so, which is about 74 cents per piece; at other stores, you can expect to pay around $6 or more for four to eight bites, and usually those include two flavors at most.”

Good & Gather Frozen Homestyle Waffles

Opt for these over name-brand frozen waffles for savings that don’t require you to skimp on quality.

“For around $2.49, you can get a box of 10 frozen waffles that honestly taste better than the name-brand, especially as they are free of artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners and artificial preservatives; plus, they contain no high-fructose corn syrup and no synthetic color,” Ramhold said. “There are also frozen buttermilk waffles, if you prefer, for the same price and in the same amount.”

Good & Gather Frozen Petite Quiche Collection

“This is another item that’s great for parties, as a box comes with 12 mini quiches in three flavors: three cheese and onion, spinach and Swiss cheese, and mushroom and pepper, so there’s a flavor that most people will like,” Ramhold said.

“It’s also good for keeping on hand for a quick and easy brunch at home without having to bake a full-size quiche for you and your guests.”

My/Mochi Ice Cream

“This brand of ice cream mochi comes in a ton of different flavors and they’re widely available, but Target almost always has the best price on these treats,” Ramhold said.

“In my experience, they also tend to have more flavors than other stores I’ve shopped at, and a box of six good-sized mochi ice cream pieces will set you back around $4.99. Other stores charge closer to $6, if not more, for the same amount.”

Good & Gather Frozen Pork Bao Buns

“If you don’t have access to a good dim sum place, these will do in a pinch — especially if you steam them rather than sticking them in the microwave,” Ramhold said.

“A box of six will typically cost less than $6, and it makes an excellent quick meal when you’re too busy to cook but also don’t want to order takeout. Pair it with steamed broccoli and rice for a filling meal that’s not that time-consuming to make, and that’s good for eating alone or for feeding a couple of friends as well as yourself.”

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

