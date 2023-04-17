6 Target Brand Items With the Best Bargains in April

Target is the go-to retailer for almost everyone. The big-box store appeals to nearly every generation with affordable prices and a wide range of products. Savvy shoppers can save even more by purchasing brands owned by the store. With over 45 “private labels” consumers won’t have to sacrifice selection in order to get what they want at a reasonable price.

Luckily, Target regularly puts their “owned” products on deep discounts so anyone looking to stock up can save big. We searched the store to find the top deals this month. Here are some Target brand items with the best bargains in April.

Threshold Serving Boards

Hoping to get in on the charcuterie board trend? Now is the time to purchase your own serving board for your delectable goodies. Launched over a decade ago, Threshold is one of Target’s most recognizable home goods brands.

The label has a ton of great products on sale this month, including the 15″ x 8″ Olivewood Large Serving Board for $25.50 when purchased online. Regularly, it will set you back $30. If you like the look, you can shop the entire Olivewood collection, which has many discounted pieces.

A New Day Shoes

Your graduation outfit simply won’t be complete without a new pair of heels. Target has you covered with their Women’s Basil Mule Heels – A New Day. Select sizes and colors are currently 30% off. The sandal comes in six colors, including lilac and lime green, and is a big bargain at $24.49 when purchased online. Shoppers save over $10 since the shoe regularly costs $34.99.

Good & Gather Coffee

Another great buy is single-serve coffee pods by Good & Gather. Until April 29, shoppers can snag 16-count varieties for $7.99 each when they buy two. The sale price is good only with pickup or same-day delivery services. If you are an avid coffee drinker, now is the perfect time to stock up. Coffee flavors include Donut Shop Blend, Caramel Macchiato, Double Chocolate and more.

Open Story Weekender Bag

Weekend getaways are calling your name, which means you had better have the right wardrobe and the right traveling accessories. Thank goodness, Target has you covered with its Weekender Bag Dark Ivy – Open Story. The perfect piece for stowing your trip essentials — including your laptop, swimsuit and toiletries — is on sale for $39.99. The duffle will normally cost you $49.99, so you save 20% when purchasing online.

Brightroom Bathroom Storage

Spring cleaning on your mind? Get organized with the newly launched, Target-owned Brightroom collection. The affordable storage and home organization products will make your life easier. The highly rated Linen Wood Storage Cabinet Black Metal is 30% off right now, saving customers $39 when purchased online. Snag this piece today for $91.

Made By Design Bedding

Save 30% on Cool Touch Comfort Bed Pillows from the Target brand Made By Design. The pillows are $14 when ordered online, compared to their regular price of $20. The $6 savings add up, particularly if you want to create a hotel-like experience in your bedroom.

Insider tip: Sign up for Target Circle and save even more. Target Circle members can take advantage of a number of promotions and bonuses. Right now shoppers who make four qualifying purchases of $120 or more can earn a $30 gift card, but you must activate the reward first. The offer is only good through April 25.

Editor’s note: Prices are as of April 17, 2023.

