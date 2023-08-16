6 Super Savers Reveal the Best Things They Spent $100 On

A hundred-dollar bill means different things to different people. While no one would complain if they found one on the street, some people blow through stacks of them without even realizing it during one night in Vegas, while others work and scrimp and save just to get their hands on a single one.

But no matter how much they earn, the most budget-conscious people never take a hundred bucks for granted.

GOBankingRates talked to super savers, fanatical bargain hunters and miserly penny pinchers from all walks of life to learn about their best $100 purchases. Unsurprisingly, most of them think their most wisely spent C-note bought something that helped them save or earn more money in the long run.

A Super-Saver Senior Who Refuses To Retire Splurges on Self-Improvement

Alan Fendrich is the CEO and founder of AdvancedHiring. A 70-year-old millionaire entrepreneur whose life mission is to shatter the notion that career accomplishments dwindle with age, he cites the tireless and famously frugal Warren Buffet as his inspiration.

“While I’ve made countless wise investments throughout my career, the best thing I ever spent $100 on was a personal development seminar,” said Fendrich. “It opened my eyes to new strategies and perspectives, which empowered me to take my businesses to new heights. Investing in myself has always yielded the greatest returns.”

A Budget-Minded Pet Lover Saves Kitchen Cash With an Air Fryer

Eloisa Hife founded the blog BarkLikeMeow to help fellow pet enthusiasts navigate the rewarding but expensive journey of owning cats and dogs. In her own life, she practices the dedication to frugality that she preaches on her site — and her best $100 purchase, an air fryer, has paid her back many times over.

“This nifty kitchen gadget has been a real game-changer,” said Hife. “Not only does it save me from dining out frequently, but it also promotes healthier eating by using less oil. The convenience and versatility it brings have translated to savings on both my budget and my waistline.”

A Bargain Hunter Spends a Little To Save a Lot

Ravi Kumar is the founder of Latest Mod Apks and an experienced financial analyst specializing in investments, taxes, asset management, and retirement planning. In his private life, he’s an avid bargain hunter who wants to save every dollar he can for his investments — and he knows the value of buying in quantity.

“The best thing I have ever spent $100 on is a membership to a warehouse club,” said Kumar. “As a person who values frugality and bargain shopping, I knew immediately that this would benefit me. Sure enough, I have saved a considerable amount of money through it. Not only do I have access to regular products at much lower prices, but I also get access to wholesale prices on bulk items. In addition to this, I have access to exclusive discounts and exclusive buying opportunities throughout the store. All in all, it has been a great investment and definitely worth $100.”

$100 Buys an Artificial Intelligence Aficionado Real-World Gains

Nikita Sherbina is a finance expert who founded the tech startup AIscreen. While frugal living has helped him accumulate capital for his entrepreneurial endeavors, the best $100 he ever spent was not on something that saved him money — it was something that earned it for him.

“I’d say the best use of $100 was investing it in a high-dividend ETF,” said Sherbina. “With an annual yield of 8.5%, that initial $100 has grown to over $250 in just three years, showcasing the power of compounding and smart investment choices.”

A Penny-Pinching Tech Pro Chooses Function Over Form

You might think a tech professional would demand the latest and greatest gadgets, but that’s not the case for those who choose bargains over beauty.

“As someone who highly values frugality and is an avid bargain hunter, the best thing I’ve ever spent $100 on was a refurbished tablet,” said Ivan Marusic, founder and finance advisor of Game Taco. “This tech gem provided me with immense value, serving as an e-reader, note-taking tool and even a secondary productivity device. Its affordability didn’t compromise its functionality, allowing me to stay connected and organized without breaking the bank. This purchase exemplifies how savvy spending can lead to tech-enabled convenience without sacrificing financial prudence.”

A Frugal Traveler Turns a Passion Into a Skill

Jaume Ros is an avid traveler and founder of New.to, a platform for discovering hidden gems in unique destinations. The best $100 he ever spent bought something he takes with him wherever he goes but never has to pack.

“One of the best and most practical investments I’ve made was a $100 weekend carpentry workshop in Oregon,” said Ros. “As someone who always appreciated craftsmanship, this was a chance to dive into the world of woodworking and understand the nuances of creating something functional and beautiful with one’s hands. The workshop taught participants how to craft basic furniture items and home essentials, making it a perfect blend of skill acquisition and money-saving.”

He continued, “This experience wasn’t just about learning a trade. It was about gaining a self-reliant skill that could serve in everyday life. Now, not only have I developed the confidence to attempt to craft and repair my own furniture, but I’ve also discovered a therapeutic hobby. It’s an activity I’d recommend to anyone looking for a blend of creativity, financial savvy, and practicality in their pursuits.”

