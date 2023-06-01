6 Summer Items To Buy at Costco for Less Than $30

With summer just around the corner, it's time to gear up for sunny days, backyard barbecues and outdoor adventures. If you're looking for affordable summer essentials, look no further than Costco.

Known for its value and wide range of products, Costco offers an array of summer items that won't break the bank. From outdoor gear to refreshing treats, you'll find everything you need to make the most of the season -- all for less than $30.

We'll explore some of the must-have summer items available at Costco that are not only budget-friendly but also deliver on quality and value. So, get ready to embrace the sunshine with these smart summer buys.

Sutton Place Cooling Throw

According to Julie Ramhold from DealNews, this cute throw was designed to keep you cool and comfortable in the sweltering summer heat. Not only is it an excellent deal for its price -- it's currently available for just $25.99 -- it's also machine washable and available in four colors so it's easy to find one to fit your style.

The best part? Customers have given it 4.6 out of 5 stars -- so you know it works. If you tend to get hot during the summer but still desire the comfort of a blanket, this is definitely worth considering.

H2OGO! Underwater Adventure 11' Sprinkler Pad

According to Tasia Boland, a frugal living expert at My Wholesale Life, the sprinkler pad is an ideal option to beat the heat for kids of all ages. Not only is it a breeze to set up, it also conveniently connects directly to your garden hose. Even cooler? It's available in May for only $29.99. It's a perfect way to keep the family cool and entertained during those scorching summer days.

Felina Ladies' Reversible Tank 4-Pack

You've got options when it comes to these versatile women's tanks, which come in two color schemes: black or blue. Each pack costs $16.99 and includes different colors. The black pack has two black tank tops, one heather gray and one white, while the blue pack includes one mineral blue, one light heather, one twilight purple and one peacoat.

The cool thing about these tank tops is that they have two different necklines, so you can switch them up. They're lightweight and comfortable and happen to be one of Ramhold's personal faves. And at that price, they're a budget-friendly way to stock up on some essential pieces.

The A to Z Mysteries Collection

Who doesn't enjoy a good summer read? The A to Z Mysteries Collection 8 Volume Box Set is a fantastic find for people who love to hunker down with a great book. Priced at just $23.99, this set includes eight books with a total of 16 captivating stories, allowing readers to join Dink, Josh and Ruth Rose as they unravel mysteries from A to Z.

According to Kaitlyn Sui from Teach Your Kids Code, this collection is suitable for a wide range of readers. Whether you're a parent sharing a bedtime story, a teenager seeking an engaging mystery, or an adult who appreciates light-hearted tales, this box set promises entertainment for the whole family during summer vacations or lazy afternoons.

Kellogg's Eggo Waffles

If your children will be at home throughout the summer, it's a great idea to have convenient breakfast options readily available -- and these waffles fit the bill. You can purchase a box of 72 frozen waffles online for $14.99. However, if you prefer to shop in store, you might find them for approximately $13 or thereabouts.

These waffles are conveniently packaged in smaller quantities within a larger box, ensuring they remain free from freezer burn or any similar issues. Alternatively, if your family prefers Kellogg's Eggo frozen buttermilk pancakes, you can also find them online, priced at $16.69 for a box of 64.

32 Degrees Men's Shorts

If you're looking for a thoughtful gift for Father's Day or simply want to treat yourself, Costco has a great deal on men's summer fashion. They have the 32 Degrees Men's Shorts 2-pack on sale for $14.99. It's a great opportunity to grab a pair of comfortable and stylish shorts at a great price.

