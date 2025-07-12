6 Subtly Genius Ways You Can Grow Your Wealth by the End of the Year

Wealth means more than just the figurative vault of gold coins; it’s a strategy of saving and investing that leads you to financial security. This might sound unreachable for many people, as for years we have been battling a rising cost of living, inflation and overall economic uncertainty.

True wealth, often associated with celebrities, hedge fund managers or billionaires, seems to remain out of reach for the average earner just trying to pay off debt or put money into a retirement account. However, the truth is that being rich or having wealth can be more than just what’s in your bank account, and it can look like many things, such as physical assets, increasing your income, getting great returns on investments and so on.

Though tariffs seem to be putting an extra tax on everything in your grocery cart, there are still a few subtle, if not genius ways to build your wealth throughout the rest of 2025.

Invest in High-Yield Savings Accounts

Your main financial goal should be to have your money do the earning for you. There’s one great benefit to high interest rates that come with certain savings products like high-yield savings accounts, CDs or money market accounts, and that is the return on these is still relatively high.

This is a great way to earn significantly higher returns compared to traditional savings accounts, and though it may not yield the higher returns of stocks, bonds, mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs), the risk is much lower. You could allocate a specific percentage from your paycheck each month to go directly into an account with a high APY and easily grow your wealth. At the very least, it’s a great way to build an emergency fund to make sure you are covered should the unexpected happen.

Diversify With Real Estate Investment Trusts

People who have success in investing understand that diversification is always key to growing wealth and making sure all of your nest eggs aren’t in one basket. No matter how you are attacking your financial plan, make sure you have just the right amount of irons in the fire.

One especially lucrative method of alternative investing is in real estate investment trusts (REITs). They offer a way to invest in real estate without the hassle of direct property management. This type of real estate investment can create a consistent stream of passive income to help you pad your retirement plan or even pay off your student loans so you can focus on other money-building goals.

Use Tax-Advantaged Accounts

Another way you can effortlessly grow your wealth is by simply using tax-advantaged accounts, such as Roth IRAs and 401(k)s that your employer offers. Strategic planning now can lead to reduced taxable income later.

Make sure to leverage or maximize your employer match programs to boost your retirement savings; otherwise, you could be leaving extra money on the table. You can even open these accounts if you’re self-employed and get tax benefits and the magic of compound interest.

Buy a Rental Property

Though there are no guarantees, investing in real estate as early as you can tends to be fruitful in the long run. Housing costs don’t seem to be taking a downturn anytime soon, so short-term rentals for students or tourists, or longer-term contracts, can be an easy side gig with low effort and high returns.

Maximize Credit Card Rewards and Bonuses

Another savvy strategy Americans are utilizing is maximizing credit card rewards and bonuses to not only score some extra cash, but also boost their credit score.

For example, with some credit cards, you could earn anywhere between a couple of hundred to thousands in travel credits simply by timing your credit card applications and meeting minimum spending requirements through strategic budgeting. You could then put those credits toward your dream vacation, which is a true sign that your wealth is in good standing.

Embrace New Investments

In this day and digital age, there are new paths to take when it comes to investing your money, and many Americans are embracing newer investment opportunities. There has been an uptick in interest in alternative assets, including crypto, peer-to-peer lending and even real estate crowdfunding.

While inherently riskier, these avenues offer the potential for higher returns when approached carefully, and as part of a diversified portfolio.

