6 Strategies To Make Quick Cash by Cleaning Out Your Garage

Did you know that your garage may hold a treasure trove of valuable pieces? Without even realizing it, you could have hundreds of dollars collecting dust out there in your garage.

Interesting: 6 Pennies from the 1900s Worth a Lot of Money

Check Out: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

GOBankingRates asked experts how people could make money by cleaning out their garages — along with a little extra work. Here are strategies they recommended to make quick cash.

Sell Old or Unused Tools

Potential value: $10 to $100 per tool

Sabrina Tretyakova, an ISSA-certified cleaning technician with Fortador with more than three years of experience serving 1,200+ clients, said, “Old tools have tremendous value in the second-hand market. You can sell your used tools, especially the power tools, on online platforms like Facebook Buy & Sell Groups and Craigslist. Placing an ad in the local newspaper can also help generate sufficient revenue.”

Sell Your Collectibles

Potential value: $10 and up, depending on the item

According to Tetryakova, “Your garage could have vintage games, LEGOs, old toys, cassettes, tapes and vinyl records that collectors are very much interested in, especially if they come with their original packaging. So, look out for such items and advertise their sale on social media and appropriate apps to earn a profit.”

YouTuber Alison Bossert noted, “There’s one main thing stopping people from making money from cleaning out their garages. And the fix is so easy it’s literally at their fingertips. Most people’s garages have at least a few items they don’t use that they can sell for cash, and sometimes a lot of it.”

She continued, “The main reason they don’t is they don’t know how valuable their items are, and they don’t know how fast and easy it is to find out. Here’s the secret solution: Google Lens. Google Lens can reveal whether there’s a market for an item. It lists comparable sales, if there are any, in just a few seconds. After that, they can list the item on any number of sites (there are more than just eBay).

Bossert is a professional reseller known on YouTube as the Long Island Thrifter. She has over 20 years of experience reselling, so her Google Lens recommendation is certainly worth checking out.

More: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever

Sell Old Bikes

Potential value: $50 to $1,000+ per bike

Tretyakova also suggested, “Old bikes can find a new home online. Collectors are always on the lookout for vintage bikes. Besides, college students prefer purchasing second-hand bikes because of money constraints. You can sell your old bike and get a good bargain.”

Get Money for Scrap Metal

Potential value: $0.50 per aluminum can

“Garages are full of metal pieces, most of which have scrap value,” explained Tetryakova. “Your garage can have old appliances, fencing, copper, brass and aluminum, all worth a fortune in the scrap market. You can sell the metal scrap for cash at the local metal recycling center.”

Domenic Pietra, operations manager at Prime Dumpster, agreed. “The sheer volumes of redeemable scrap you have can accumulate quickly, so think aluminum cans, which might fetch $0.50 per can or 40-70 cents per pound of aluminum and saleable corrugated cardboard salvages around $0.02/lb despite assuming trash status.”

He added, “Even vehicle components dismantlers pay out depending on metals and desired part scarcity. That muffler might return scrap, while rare retrofits can command online auction premiums. And while appliances require safe Freon removal, valuable copper windings can more than offset recycling center trips.”

Hold a Garage Sale

Potential value: $200 to $1,000 per sale

“A garage sale can fetch considerable money besides removing the clutter,” explained Tetryakova. “You can arrange your garage items neatly to sell and get a good cash [return]. In addition, you free up sufficient space in the garage.”

Get a Tax Write-Off

Potential value: Potential hundreds in tax savings

Finally, Tetryakova suggested, “Donating old and unused articles to not-for-profit agencies can get you a tax deduction. So, you can donate old toys and tools like lawnmowers, pipe hoses, appliances, bikes, and wagons to earn the much-needed tax benefits.” Consult with a tax professional on exactly how to write off donations from your garage.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Strategies To Make Quick Cash by Cleaning Out Your Garage

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.