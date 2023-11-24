​6 Strategies Recommended by Experts When Your Paycheck Falls Short

As the cost of living rises and wage stagnation persists, many struggle to make ends meet. If you find yourself in a situation where your paycheck isn’t enough, there are strategies you can take advantage of that help soften the blow until your financials improve.

This article will discuss six strategies that can help when your paycheck isn’t allowing you to make ends meet each month.

Reevaluate Your Budget

If you struggle to make it from paycheck to paycheck, you must start understanding where your money goes each month. By creating or reevaluating your monthly budget, you’ll be able to identify some areas where you can improve.

Start by tracking every purchase you make within a month and categorize them into buckets like groceries, utilities, entertainment, etc. Once you have a month’s worth of expenditures, see if you can spot anything that might stick out. Are you spending a significant percentage of your income on groceries or eating out? Have you gone clothes shopping a few too many times?

Once you identify things you might be spending too much on, you can begin making some adjustments. The goal is that you’ll be able to reduce your spending so that the money being spent each month is less than your income.

Try a New Budgeting Method

Not all budgeting methods are going to work for everyone. If you can’t reduce your spending as much as you hoped during your budget evaluation period, you might have better luck with a different budgeting style.

Many different budgeting methods are available; one might be more effective than others. You could try the 50/30/20 method, allowing you to spend 50% of your income on needs, like your housing payment and groceries. Then 30% would go toward your wants, including clothes or entertainment. The final 20% would be allocated toward savings and debt payoff.

You could also try the envelope budgeting method. This would entail using only cash for your monthly expenses. You will have an envelope for each category. For example, you’ll take the grocery envelope and use the cash inside each time you go grocery shopping. Once the money is gone, you won’t be able to spend any more on that category unless you can take money from another envelope.

Ask For a Raise at Work

While the first step in turning your finances around is to adjust your spending habits, the next is to look into ways to increase your income. To do this, you can talk to your manager about a potential pay increase. You’ll need to be strategic about this because it won’t be as simple as walking into their office and saying, “I’d like a raise.”

Instead, you’ll need to give them compelling reasons why you deserve a pay increase. Talk about accomplishments you’ve had during the past year that have helped the company succeed. Show them why you’re a vital part of their team.

Take on a Second Job

A recent survey by LendingClub and PYMNTS.com found that 50% of Americans have a side hustle. So, besides looking to earn more money from your current job, you could pick up a second job.

There are many opportunities today to make money based on your skills. You could become a freelance writer, drive for a rideshare company, or create a course that can be sold online. The best part of most side hustles is that they can be gone on your schedule, not someone else’s.

Seek Government Benefits

If you need help to make ends meet each month, you can look into different available government programs. Some of these include:

SNAP Benefits

Housing Choice Voucher (HCV)

Medicaid

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Enquire about your eligibility for these programs because if you qualify, it could help you make it from one paycheck to the next.

Stay Away From Borrowing If Possible

When finances are tight, it can be stressful. However, one of the worst things you can do is turn to borrowing money. If possible, avoid using your credit cards to make ends meet. Borrowing isn’t going to be a solution, and it will just make the problem worse. The interest you’ll begin accruing with credit cards will make each purchase cost more. If you’ve already been paying for things with a credit card, plan to pay it back as soon as possible.

The Bottom Line

It can be stressful if you struggle financially to make it from paycheck to paycheck. However, making some changes could reduce your monthly spending and increase your income. The result is going to be a more comfortable life.

