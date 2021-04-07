6 Stocks Which Will Win Big with the Infrastructure Bill

(Washington)

The infrastructure bill is not only making waves in Washington, but also on stock exchanges. The bill is going to send many stocks surging, but here are six names that look likely to do very well if the current plan passes, with a particular focus on semiconductors. One little known detail is that the Biden plan earmarks $50 bn for the US semiconductor industry and an extra ~$175 bn for electric vehicles, which will also help semiconductors. Accordingly, check out these stocks, all of which seem like good candidates for appreciation: Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), Applied Materials (AMAT), Macom Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI), Micron Technology (MU), Analog Devices (ADI), Maxim Integrated (MXIM).

FINSUM: The semiconductor industry has been lobbying for this to help increase its eroding market share versus China and it seems like the Biden plan will deliver.

tech

semiconductors

biden

infrastructure

