6 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs Poised to Appreciate Further

Investors generally consider 52-week highs as a criterion to pick stocks. This is because stocks near that level are considered as winners.

However, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is overpriced. While the speculations are not absolutely baseless, all stocks hitting 52-week highs are not necessarily overpriced.

Investors, in fact, might lose out on top gainers in an attempt to avoid the steep prices.

A good stock can maintain the momentum and keep scaling new highs. So, more information on a stock is necessary to understand whether or not there is scope for further upside.

Here, we discuss a strategy to find the right stocks, which borrows from the basics of momentum investing. This technique bets on “buy high, sell higher.”

52-Week High: A Good Indicator

Many a times, stocks hitting their 52-week highs fail to scale higher despite having potential. This is because investors fear that the stocks are overvalued and expect the price to crash.

In fact, overvaluation is natural for most of these stocks as investors’ focus (or willingness to pay premium) has only helped reach the level. However, that does not always indicate an impending decline. Factors such as robust sales, surging profit levels, earnings growth prospects and strategic acquisitions that encouraged investors to bet on these stocks could keep them motivated if there is no tangible negative. In other words, the momentum might continue.

Also, when a string of positive developments dominates the market, investors find their under-reaction unwarranted, even if there are no company-specific driving forces.

Setting the Right Filters

We ran a screen to zero in on stocks that hit 52-week highs recently (trading near the high level) with significant upside potential. The screen includes parameters to shortlist stocks with strong earnings growth expectations, sturdy value metrics and price momentum.

Moreover, the screen filters stocks that are relatively undervalued compared to their peers, in terms of earnings as well as sales, ensuring continuation of their rally for some time.

Current Price/52 Week High >= .80

This is the ratio between the current price and the highest price at which the stock has traded in the past 52 weeks. A value greater than 0.8 implies that the stock is trading within 20% of its 52-week high range.

% Change Price – 4 Weeks > 0

It ensures that the stock price has moved north over the past four weeks.

% Change Price – 12 Weeks > 0

This metric guarantees a continued upward price momentum for the stock over the past three months as well.

Price/Sales <= XIndMed

The lower, the better.

P/E using F(1) Estimate <= XIndMed

This metric measures the amount an investor puts in a company to obtain one dollar of earnings. It narrows down the list of stocks to those that are undervalued compared to the industry.

One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) >= XIndMed

This helps choose stocks that have higher growth rates than the industry. This is a meaningful indicator, as decent earnings growth adds to investor optimism.

Zacks Rank <=2

No screening is complete without a Zacks Rank, which has proved its worth since inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to brave adversities and beat the market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Current Price >= 5

This parameter will help screen stocks that are trading at $5 or higher.

Volume – 20 days (shares) >= 100000

Inclusion of this metric ensures that there is substantial volume of shares, so trading is easier.

Here are six of the 32 stocks that made it through the screen:

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI provides various peripheral and cardiac intervention products to cure cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 278.2%, on average.

Brinker International, Inc. EAT primarily owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy brands. Currently, the company sports a Zacks #1 and witnessed a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of a whopping 116.6%, on average.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI operates as an automotive retailers. The company’s retail network consisted of 186 dealerships, 242 franchises and 49 collision centers. At present, the stock flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. It recorded a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 96.9%, on average.

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI is a global healthcare solution provider dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by offering vital supply-chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. This Zacks #1 Ranked player delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 82.5%, on average.

HomeStreet, Inc. HMST is a diversified financial services company. The company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. The Zacks #1 Ranked company witnessed a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 71%, on average.

DaVita Inc. DVA is a leading provider of dialysis services in the United States to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end stage renal disease (ESRD). The stock currently sports a Zacks of 1 and came up with a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.3%, on average.

