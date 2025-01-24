The 6 Stocks That Have Made the Most Millionaires in a Decade or Less

The U.S. stock market has an incredible track record of creating wealth for investors, returning about 10% annually over the long run. But while that type of return can double your money in roughly seven years, picking the right individual stocks can provide far greater returns.

The nine stocks listed below are a great example. Over a period of 10 years, they have each provided investors with the opportunity to make more than 20 times their original investments, turning them into millionaires in a decade or less — that is, if they got in at the right time and held onto their investments.

Note that for the purposes of this list, only stocks that have held onto their status as large-caps — companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion — have been included, as this demonstrates their stability and long-term staying power.

With that in mind, here’s a look at six stocks that have made millionaires in a decade or less.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Share price on May 17, 2021: $33.85

$33.85 Share price on May 17, 2011: $488.94

$488.94 Profit on $10,000 investment: $134,443

Netflix revolutionized video distribution and streaming, essentially defining the marketplace as it exists today. Although the company has had its ups and downs over the years, there have been a few periods when investors enjoyed 10 times the return on their money over a decade, including from 2011 to 2021.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Share price on Jan. 20, 2015: $7.99

$7.99 Share price on Jan. 17, 2025: $237.44

$237.44 Profit on $10,000 investment: $287,171

Broadcom is the very definition of “big tech,” ranking 8th-largest in the S&P 500. This puts it right next to perhaps more well-known names like Apple, Microsoft and Meta Platforms. Broadcom’s stock performance over the past 10 years has pushed the company into these elite ranks, turning just $33,650 into $1 million.

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Share price on Sept. 8, 2011: $17.93

$17.93 Share price on Sept. 8, 2021 : $570.53

: $570.53 Profit on $10,000 investment: $318,198

Align Technology is the company behind the popular Invisalign clear aligners that straighten teeth without using traditional braces. During its boom period, it was a great time to own the stock, which returned investors more than 31 times their money over a 10-year period.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Share price on May 15, 1997 (IPO price): $0.075

$0.075 Share price on Dec. 31, 1999: $3.81

$3.81 Profit on $10,000 investment: $498,000

Amazon, the biggest online retailer in the world, has had an admirable run over the past 10 years, returning over 1,400%. But if you really want to make “easy” millions on Amazon, you should have owned it for the first three years of its existence. In those years — 1997 through 1999 — the stock returned an incredible 105.9%, 970.8% and 39.4%, turning $33,000 into a cool million.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Share price on Jan. 17, 2025: $137.71

$137.71 Share price on Jan. 17, 2015: $0.48

$0.48 Profit on $10,000 investment: $2,858,958

By this point, every investor with even a passing interest in the stock market has heard of Nvidia, the market darling that has soared to become the 2nd-largest company in America, just behind Apple. The company has provided the best total return to investors of any stock over the past 5-, 10-, and 25-year periods.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Share price on Aug. 18, 1995: $0.01

$0.01 Share price on Aug. 18, 2005: $25.09

$25.09 Profit on a $10,000 investment: $25,080,000

If you asked most investors which company posted the best stock returns over the past 30 years, you’d likely hear some assortment of high-tech stocks. But the truth is that Monster Beverage is the correct answer. In the first 10 years after the company traded publicly as Monster Beverage, an investment of just $400 was enough to turn you into a millionaire.

