6 States Where You Need To Make at Least $30 an Hour for a Spare Bedroom

July 19, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Maddie Duley for GOBankingRates ->

Affordable housing remains a significant challenge for many Americans, especially when it comes to renting a two-bedroom apartment.

A recent study conducted by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that the average hourly wage needed to afford a two-bedroom rental in the U.S. is $28.58, with a national average fair market rent of $1,486. This staggering cost places a substantial burden on low-wage workers who often struggle to afford even a one-bedroom rental, let alone a spare bedroom. 

Within these six states, earning at least $30 an hour becomes essential to secure a two-bedroom apartment. These states exemplify the heightened housing affordability crisis, where the financial barrier to securing adequate rental accommodations is particularly challenging.

Here's a look at six states where the struggle for affordable housing is most pronounced and where earning a higher wage is crucial to meet the demands of renting a two-bedroom apartment.

Aerial photo of the Manhattan Beach California pier.

California

  • Wage Needed for a Two-Bedroom: $42.25
  • 2023 State Minimum Wage: $15.50

Living in the Golden State while affording a two-bedroom apartment while working minimum wage remains an elusive dream. Unfortunately, California requires the highest wage to afford a two-bedroom among the states on our list. If a spare bedroom is a priority, individuals often have to resort to sharing a room or exploring more affordable cities within the state.

Vail, Colorado, USA Downtown Drone Mountains Aerial.

Colorado

  • Wage Needed for a Two-Bedroom: $32.13
  • 2023 State Minimum Wage: $13.65

Surrounded by picturesque mountain landscapes, living in Colorado sounds like an outdoor lover's dream. However, affording a two-bedroom apartment on minimum wage presents a significant challenge. While the wage gap between the amount needed for a two-bedroom and the state's minimum wage is smaller compared to other states on our list, it still places a substantial strain on one's budget.

Ybor City, Tampa Bay, Florida.

Florida

  • Wage Needed for a Two-Bedroom: $30.59
  • 2023 State Minimum Wage: $11.00

The Sunshine State offers plenty of fun and sunny experiences, but affording a two-bedroom apartment on minimum wage poses considerable difficulties. Florida exhibits a significant disparity between the state's minimum wage and the amount required for a two-bedroom, leaving individuals earning around minimum wage struggling to afford larger living spaces.

Lahaina Harbor on a beautiful day on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

Hawaii

  • Wage Needed for a Two-Bedroom: $41.83
  • 2023 State Minimum Wage: $12.00

Hawaii, renowned for its crystal-clear waters and abundant sea life, also features the widest gap between the state's minimum wage and the wage needed for a two-bedroom apartment. The high cost of living makes it exceptionally challenging to secure a two-bedroom unit unless individuals earn more than three times the minimum wage. 

Oneonta_New York_iStock-154079146

New York

  • Wage Needed for a Two-Bedroom: $40.08
  • 2023 State Minimum Wage: $15.00 (NYC, Long Island and Westchester) and $14.20 (remainder of the state)

In the bustling metropolis of New York, premium locations also translate into premium prices. Even with two adults working full-time jobs, those earning close to the minimum wage are likely to find themselves sharing a one-bedroom apartment, as the cost of renting a two-bedroom becomes unattainable.

Oakland Bay at Puget Sound, Washington State, USA.

Washington

  • Wage Needed for a Two-Bedroom: $36.33
  • 2023 State Minimum Wage: $15.74

The high cost of living on the west coast extends to Washington as well. In fact, even if two adults were to work full-time jobs on minimum wage, they would still struggle to afford a two-bedroom rental.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 States Where You Need To Make at Least $30 an Hour for a Spare Bedroom

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
