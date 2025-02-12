You could argue that in our modern society internet access is a necessity. When we’re not using it to shop, stream and doomscroll Instagram, the internet is more often than not our banking portal, communication hub and access to news.

But like many modern necessities, the internet doesn’t come cheap. Interestingly, logging on isn’t a one-price-fits-all deal. Some states’ residents pay far more than others. In fact, the difference is shocking, with the annual difference per household reaching into the thousands.

To discover how expensive web access is across our nation, and who’s paying what, digital marketing platform DesignRush analyzed U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data for each state. They then divided the state’s total expenditure on internet services by the state’s number of households to get a rough idea of how much each household spends to stay connected.

Surprisingly, neither California nor New York came in highest. That dubious honor went to the state of Washington, with an annual per household internet cost of $2,153. Ouch. That makes Netflix a bit more expensive. Second on the list was equally surprising: Kansas households spent an average of $1,358 per household per year. California (at $1,165) came in sixth, behind Texas ($1,347), Alaska ($1,301) and Utah ($1,187).

If you want cheap internet, your best bet, according to the data, is to move to Wisconsin, which has a per household annual internet cost of only $398. Maine ($409), Iowa ($412) and Vermont ($423) were close behind.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 States With the Highest Household Internet Bill

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.