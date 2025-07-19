6 States That Banned Certain Foods From SNAP Benefits (and What To Buy Instead)

SNAP — or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — has proven vital in preventing food insecurity and hunger, especially amongst lower-income households. In 2024, an estimated 41 million Americans received SNAP benefits (formerly known as “food stamps”). That’s roughly 1 in 8 people.

People can use SNAP benefits to purchase things like produce, meat, dairy, grains and certain snack items. Certain things, like junk food and alcoholic beverages, typically aren’t eligible for purchase.

The restrictions surrounding what you could buy using SNAP benefits were more lax during the pandemic. But certain states have banned some previously eligible items from the program.

Here are those states, and some alternatives to consider buying with your SNAP benefits instead.

Six States Have Removed the Pandemic-Era Waiver

These are the states that have eliminated a pandemic-era waiver allowing the purchase of certain food items:

Arkansas: Starting in July 2026, SNAP can no longer be used to purchase soft drinks, candy and other unhealthy beverages. This includes soda. It also includes fruit and vegetable drinks with less than 50% natural juice.

Starting in July 2026, SNAP can no longer be used to purchase soft drinks, candy and other unhealthy beverages. This includes soda. It also includes fruit and vegetable drinks with less than 50% natural juice. Idaho: As of January 2026, SNAP recipients won’t be able to purchase candy or soda with their benefits.

As of January 2026, SNAP recipients won’t be able to purchase candy or soda with their benefits. Utah: Also starting in January, Utah residents are banned from using SNAP for soft drinks (including any nonalcoholic beverage made with carbonated water that uses artificial sweeteners or sugar).

Also starting in January, Utah residents are banned from using SNAP for soft drinks (including any nonalcoholic beverage made with carbonated water that uses artificial sweeteners or sugar). Indiana: As of January 2026, SNAP recipients can no longer purchase candy or soft drinks.

As of January 2026, SNAP recipients can no longer purchase candy or soft drinks. Iowa: Snacks, sweetened drinks and candy will be ineligible for purchase through the SNAP program as of January of next year. Other taxable food items are also restricted.

Snacks, sweetened drinks and candy will be ineligible for purchase through the SNAP program as of January of next year. Other taxable food items are also restricted. Nebraska: Effective January 2026, energy drinks and soda are no longer eligible for purchase through SNAP.

The goal of this new ban is to promote healthier eating and to prevent chronic diseases like diabetes.

What You Can Buy Instead

If you live in one of these states, don’t worry. There are still plenty of other options you can buy using your SNAP benefits. They just might be a little bit healthier.

Some food alternatives that are generally considered eligible for SNAP purchase include:

Fruits and vegetables

Dairy

Cereals

Breads

Meat, fish and poultry

Non-alcoholic beverages

Healthy snacks

Plants and seeds (when used to grow produce for personal consumption)

So, what are some healthy snacks you can buy? While every state is a little different, options may include applesauce, pretzels, low-fat potato chips or popcorn. You might also be able to purchase cake or brownie mixes or other baked goods, but it’s a good idea to check your state’s restrictions.

As for drinks, options like fruit juice, lemonade or iced tea may still be eligible for SNAP benefits. Be careful of those that contain less than 50% natural juice or high levels of artificial sweeteners or sugars. Soda and other soft drinks generally aren’t eligible, at least not in Utah, Idaho, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska or Indiana.

When in doubt, look for items that have a “Nutrition Facts” label on them. These are often eligible for purchase — except in the case of soft drinks, excessively sugary foods or sodas. Foods or drinks that only have a “Supplement Facts” label are generally ineligible.

