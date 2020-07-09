6 Solid Stocks to Tide Over the Second Coronavirus Wave

The United States reported a record 60,000+ COVID-19 cases on Jul 8, raising fears of a second wave of coronavirus while the economy continues to reopen. Although it is a good sign that businesses have started reopening, the spike in new cases may once again compel people to stay back in their homes.

Experts have warned that the situation might worsen with the virus wrecking havoc in many states, many of which are contemplating halting reopening plans. Although the death rate has steadied over the past few days, the crisis is far from over.

Coronavirus Cases Rise

The United States reported more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases on Jul 8, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day. In addition to nearly 10,000 new cases in Florida, Texas and California reported more than 9,500 and 8,500 new cases, respectively. California and Texas also each reported a record one-day increase in death.

Many states are adopting stringent face-mask policies on growing fears of the virus spreading at a faster rate. Also, many states have been forced to close parts of the economy again, leaving some workers without a paycheck.Aggravating outbreak might also prompt tougher actions in the days to come.

Economy Crippled by Coronavirus

Almost all countries that have started reopening have seen a spike in new cases of coronavirus. The United States too has been witnessing the same. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has warned that a second wave of coronavirus might further worsen the situation and countries need to fast extend unemployment benefits.

The outbreak of the pandemic saw people confining themselves to their homes and stockpiling on everything from grocery to stapes. Also, life has changed in the past few months with people adapting themselves to work and learn from remote locations.

Moreover, e-commerce has been acting as a savior during this period, with most people ordering everything from grocery to food online. Also, the healthcare sector has been the most integral service sector during the pandemic. This has seen some businesses like healthcare cloud computing, e-commerce, consumer staples and grocery and hardware and networking software reaping profits.

Our Choices

It won’t be wrong to say that the situation is not going to change anytime soon and people are likely to stay at home more, with fears of a second wave once again looming large. It thus makes sense to invest in stocks that are likely to fulfill our basic needs and stay in demand due to the work and at-home practices. We have shortlisted six such stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AbbVie Inc. ABBV discovers, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil and internationally.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 17.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.9% over the past 60 days.

The Kroger Co. KR, which operates in the thin-margin grocery industry, acquired meal kit company Home Chef and partnered with British online grocery delivery firm Ocado that reinforces its position in the online ordering, automated fulfillment and home delivery space. It has also introduced grocery delivery service Kroger Ship.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 28.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 14.6% over the past 60 days. Kroger carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM has been benefiting from work-from-home and online learning. Zoom uses AI to schedule video meetings and for a host of other things such as organizing attendee details and transcripting details.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 174% over the past 60 days.

eBay Inc. EBAY operates as an online shopping site that allows visitors to browse through available products listed for sale or auction through each company's online storefront.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 12.6% over the past 60 days.

BG Foods, Inc. BGS, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells and distributes high-quality, shelf-stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 31.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.9% over the past 60 days.

Medifast, Inc. MED is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 15.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.2% over the past 60 days.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.