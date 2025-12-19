6 Simple Ways To Become More Disciplined With Money, According to Rachel Cruze

The latest Ramsey Solutions State of Personal Finance report found that only 51% of American adults reported being happy with their finances, and 50% worried about money every day. Many Americans also reported problems paying for essentials and building their savings.

If you’re not disciplined with money, you’ll likely find yourself stressed and unhappy about your financial security and struggle to achieve your goals and grow your wealth. However, you can take steps to become more aware of your financial situation and avoid unwise spending decisions.

In a recent YouTube video, money expert Rachel Cruze discussed these six simple ways you can improve your financial discipline.

1. Follow the 24-Hour Rule

Deloitte data showed that 71% of Americans splurged in November 2025. If you’re guilty of losing money to this common habit, take Cruze’s advice to follow the 24-hour rule for unplanned purchases over a certain amount, such as $20. By making yourself wait and think through the purchase, you might notice the thrill is gone and decide against buying it.

Cruze added that this simple rule even worked for her daughter, who no longer wanted to buy a mini trampoline on Amazon after the short wait.

2. Check Your Bank Account Daily

While the thought of looking at your bank account daily might not excite you, Cruze explained it’s important for understanding what’s happening with your finances, both good and bad.

Checking your transactions allows you to recognize where you’re overspending, how much money is coming in and whether there are suspicious transactions to report. Plus, watching your account balance can help you avoid overdrafts, which can result in fees and other problems.

3. Track Your Transactions

Cruze recommended using a budget, which gives you a spending plan for different expenses that you can track and helps with building wealth through saving and investing.

“When you actually track and know exactly what you spend your money on throughout the month, you’re able to really assess, look back and say, ‘Okay, what is needed, and what is not?'” she explained.

4. Reduce Convenience Spending

Whether you’re struggling to pay the bills, pay off debt or save money for a necessary purchase, avoiding nonessential purchases is a helpful move. Cruze suggested temporarily cutting back on conveniences like subscriptions, Amazon purchases and food delivery services.

You can look for substitutes that won’t drain your wallet. A Ramsey Solutions article suggested planning meals to reduce the temptation to order out and using library apps to save on entertainment, alongside many other cost-cutting tips. Also, if online shopping is the problem, consider temporarily uninstalling the apps.

5. Talk About Your Money

Although talking about money might make you feel vulnerable and uncomfortable, Cruze said it’s part of being disciplined and encouraged having financial discussions with trusted loved ones.

“There’s something about creating not just accountability, but even awareness around the people that you’re around a lot about where you are with money because some of the decisions you make in life may, in turn, kind of affect them,” she explained.

For example, if you need to change your family’s lifestyle for a while so you can put more money toward emergency savings or debt, you should tell them about it to set expectations. Plus, telling others about your financial moves could inspire them to become more disciplined.

6. Skip It If You Can’t Afford It

While this suggestion sounds simple, many people lack the discipline to resist purchases and just turn to payment plans, credit cards and other loans if they don’t have the cash.

As Cruze explained, those who use debt often make the mistake of judging affordability based on the monthly payment and end up in a lifelong debt trap. Besides struggling to pay other bills and save money when you have debt payments, you’ll lose money to the interest and fees involved.

Instead, wait until you can save cash for what you want or find an affordable alternative. Cruze gave an example of a reader who asked about paying for college without debt, and she suggested options such as using grants or scholarships, as well as working for a while to save money.

