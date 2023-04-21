6 Simple Home Renovations You Won’t Regret

Your home is great, but you'd like to freshen it up a bit. While a major renovation isn't part of the plan right now, you're hoping to do a few small improvements that make a big difference.

Maybe you're planning to sell your home in the not-so-distant future. However, it's also possible that you just want to upgrade your space for your family.

If this is your plan, you're certainly not alone. Nearly 3 in 5 homeowners -- 61% -- hope to stay put for at least 11 years following a 2022 renovation, according to the 2023 U.S. Houzz & Home Study.

No matter how much time, energy or money you want to put into a home improvement project, there are more than a few to choose from. Prepare to be amazed at the transformation that can happen from a seemingly simple upgrade.

These projects are small enough that you can start completing them now. Keep reading to get inspired and get to work.

Installing New Light Fixtures

Average Cost to Replace a Light Fixture: $111-$286

It might seem like a minimal upgrade, but swapping your old light fixtures out for new ones can make a huge difference, said Hans Lorie, head of renovation and design at investment.com.

"Changing your fixtures from dated builder-grade options to fresh hip fixtures is one of the easiest ways to achieve that 'interior designer' look," he said. "Light fixtures are sculptural art and do more than almost anything else to add flair."

He also recommended putting all lights on a dimmer, so you can adjust the brightness throughout the day.

Upgrading Doorknobs and Cabinet Hardware

Average Cost of an Interior Door Knob Set: $20

$20 Average Cost of New Cabinet Hardware: $3-$200 per piece

If your doorknobs and cabinet hardware are dated, trading them in for new pieces can give your home a serious refresh. Lorie said this project is more time-consuming than expensive.

"Brass finishes have a very nice way of warming up the spaces they are featured in," he said. "And don't be afraid to mix metals -- black, gold and stainless all can work together."

Adding Insulation to Your Attic

Average Cost: $1,500-$3,500

"One of the most cost-effective and simple home improvements to make is having insulation added to the attic of your home," said Alex Caras, a real estate agent with Magellan Realty LLC, based in Chicago. "By having your home's attic insulated to at least R-49, you will see reductions in your heating and cooling bills that will pay off if you are planning on staying in your home for at least three years."

Painting Your Entry Door

Average Cost to Paint an Exterior Door: $100-$500

"If you are planning on selling your home, then painting the entry door to a popular color will help with curb appeal and impress potential buyers," Caras said. "I have seen homes sell for more when the entry door has been painted either a muted yellow shade or even a light blue."

Of course, you can also paint your entry door if you're planning on staying put. This is an easy way to give the exterior of your home a new look.

Refacing Cabinets

Average Cost: $4,264-$10,055

If your cabinets are worn and dated, refacing them is a very cost-effective alternative to a full replacement, said Adie Kriegstein, a licensed real estate salesperson at Compass Real Estate, based in New York City.

"Choosing a new veneer, replacing the hardware and often even [changing] the doors to a clean, sleek and plain -- stay away from decorative -- option will change the look and feel of the space to seem more updated," she said.

Refreshing Flooring

Average Cost to Refinish Hardwood Floors: $1,098-$2,599

$1,098-$2,599 Average Cost of Flooring Installation: $1,527-$4,799

Floors that are scratched and dull can easily bring down the look of a room, so Kriegstein recommended giving yours a makeover.

"Whether you are replacing flooring or simply sanding and staining the ones you have, this is a wonderful way to completely transform a room and add value," she said. "Engineered floors have come a long way and are not only pleasing on the eyes [and] hard to differentiate from real hardwood floors, but they also are a more affordable option and durable."

Please note, all home renovation costs were sourced from HomeAdvisor.

