6 Signs You’re More Financially Savvy Than the Average American

There’s no magic formula to being financially savvy. It’s mostly a matter of planning, common sense, commitment and math. People who are financially savvy focus on preparing for the future and managing their money in a way that builds wealth.

Check Out: The Best Banks of 2024

Next: Use This Checklist To See Whether Your Bank is Costing You a Lot of Money

So how do you stack up? Are you savvier than the average American? Here’s a look at some signs you’re on the right path:

1. You Seek Out the Highest Interest Rates

It doesn’t take much effort to find the best savings account interest rates — a simple internet search will deliver all the info you need. Even so, a lot of U.S. consumers settle for rates as low as 0.01% APY when they could score rates above 5.0% APY.

Financially savvy people put their money into savings accounts like the one offered by Jenius Bank. The Jenius savings account pays an annual percentage yield of 5.10%¹ — more than 10 times² the national average. There’s no minimum-balance requirement when you save with Jenius, and all deposits are insured by the FDIC up to $250,000.

And Jenius doesn’t charge fees on its account, so you’ll keep all your well-deserved interest. Sign up for an account here to earn 5.10% APY on your savings.

2. You Take the Time to Plan and Budget

Making a financial plan and establishing a monthly budget might be the two most important traits of financially savvy people. Your financial plan should encompass both long- and short-term goals and include everything from leisure activities and investment goals to major purchases such as a house or car, according to a blog from Robert Gordon & Associates, an Illinois-based investment management firm.

In contrast, your budget should center on current living expenses and day-to-day items. Here are six steps you can take to make sure you set the right budget and stick to it.

Step 1: List all your living expenses.

List all your living expenses. Step 2: List flexible and recurring expenses and loan payments.

List flexible and recurring expenses and loan payments. Step 3: Add up your after-tax income.

Add up your after-tax income. Step 4: Set financial goals.

Set financial goals. Step 5: Record and track your spending.

Record and track your spending. Step 6: Adjust and review your budget for growth.

3. You Seek Financial Advice from the Right People

Nobody is born financially savvy, and nobody who becomes financially savvy ever has it all figured out. You need to keep aiming for ways to learn more — and that means seeking advice from people with expertise you might lack.

It’s important to consult with professional financial advisors who can recommend steps and investments to help you reach your goals.

4. You Steer Clear of Unnecessary Debt

One thing financially savvy people have in common is that they don’t bury themselves under a mountain of debt they can’t afford to pay off. The road to financial ruin often begins with maxing out your credit cards to buy stuff you couldn’t otherwise afford.

This leads to a vicious cycle in which you pay the minimum on your debt each month to free up extra cash for essential bills, which racks up additional interest and makes it even harder to climb out of debt.

5. You Find Other Income Streams

Being financially savvy isn’t only about spending and budgeting wisely; it also means figuring out how to earn extra money beyond just the paycheck from your primary job. This can come in many different forms.

One of the most popular ways to build wealth is to put a certain percentage of your income into investments such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds and real estate. You can also earn extra income through part-time jobs and side hustles that turn your free time into a source of wealth.

6. You Don’t Waste Money on Impulse Buys or Luxuries

Wasting money ranks alongside piling up debt on the list of things financially savvy people don’t do. The average American spends $18,000 a year on nonessentials. Part of that spending goes toward luxury items — which says a lot about why the global luxury-goods market hit $1.45 trillion as recently as 2022. Meanwhile, U.S. consumers average nearly $3,800 a year on impulse buys they can probably live without.

Bottom Line

Being financially savvy isn’t something that just happens. It’s the result of hard work, a thirst for knowledge and dedication to making good decisions. Employ some of these tips today to become that much more financially savvy.

Jenius Bank is a division of SMBC MANUBANK. Member FDIC.

¹ Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as of 12/22/2023 and subject to change at any time.

² The national average rate is accurate as of 12/18/2023 from the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Signs You’re More Financially Savvy Than the Average American

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.