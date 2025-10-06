6 Side Hustles That Are Thriving Under Trump’s Economy: Here’s How You Can Get Started Now

If you’re looking to earn extra cash, a side hustle might be the answer. Since taking office for the second time, President Donald Trump has made several policy changes that have created an increased need for certain gigs.

Aligning your side hustle with this newfound demand could allow you to have greater success with your endeavor. Whether you want to work a few hours per week to supplement your income or hope to create a thriving side business, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

Linda Greenfield, owner and career counselor at Essential Career Counseling, shared six side hustles to focus on in the current economy. Keep reading below to find out which gigs might be the most lucrative during Trump’s second term.

Thrifting

People are trying to save money in the current economic climate, causing many to cut costs by purchasing secondhand goods.

“With so many people concerned about the effects of Trump’s policies on prices and the economy as a whole, more people are considering thrifting — leading to successful side hustles in selling used goods, clothing, etcetera,” Greenfield said.

The amount of money you can make reselling varies greatly, according to the items you’re selling, their value and the size of your inventory. For example, Flea Market Flipper strives to earn 10 times their investment on an item.

Home Repair

“Trump’s economic policies have contributed to more people remaining in their homes longer, with a stagnant real estate market,” Greenfield said.

In July 2025, the number of homes sold declined 1.4% year over year, according to Redfin.

Consequently, she said this has created an increased need for home repair professionals. The average handyperson charges $50 to $150 per hour, according to Home Advisor.

Cryptocurrency

In April 2025, the Trump administration disbanded the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, according to a memo issued by the Department of Justice. Since then, cryptocurrency has been on the rise.

For example, bitcoin had previously hit a record-high price of $122,882 on August 13, according to CoinGecko data. Greenfield said the deregulation and recent crypto surges may lead to side hustles in the market.

For instance, you might create an NFT, participate in play-to-earn crypto games or become an online blockchain tutor. As an example, the latter can pay $50 to $150 per hour, according to Wiingy.

Handmade Goods

Tariffs will presumably increase the price on many imported goods. Consequently, a side hustle in crafting or local manufacturing might be lucrative, Greenfield said.

For example, she said Christmas decorations are expected to rise significantly in price, creating an opportunity for items made in the U.S.

The amount you can earn by making homemade goods will vary by item and price, but it could add up fast. For example, the average Etsy seller earns approximately $2,965 per month, according to Customcy.

Dog Walking

Many companies went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Greenfield noted that return-to-office mandates are changing that. She said this has created an increased need for services like dog walkers, as many owners now need someone to take their dog out when they’re at work.

Dog walkers earn an average of $17 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

Tax Preparation

According to the White House, Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA) has created tax changes that could be confusing to navigate. Therefore, Greenfield said this has created a need for tax preparation and tax advisement professionals.

A tax preparer earns an average of $18 per hour, per ZipRecruiter.

