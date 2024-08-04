6 Off-Season Vacation Packages on the East Coast That Cost Under $300

Off-season on the East Coast tends to be during the late fall to early spring, depending on where on the coast you go. This means that if you’re traveling anytime from November through March, you could find some great off-season vacation packages along the way.

Traveling during the off-season has its share of advantages — not least of which is lower costs. And if you bundle several things together, you can take advantage of some seriously steep discounts.So, where should you go on a budget? These are some of the best off-season vacation packages on the East Coast that cost under $300, according to U.S.-based travel experts and the international travel company Tour Radar.

Love Story Package at Chestnut Street Inn

Located in Asheville, North Carolina, Chestnut Street Inn is a small boutique hotel in the historic downtown area. It has eight guestrooms and many modern amenities designed to make your stay as relaxing as possible. In addition, the inn has several bed and breakfast packages to choose from. Most of these cost under $200. For example, the Love Story Package starts at $150 and comes with a bottle of bubbly, truffles from French Broad Chocolate, and a seasonal bouquet of flowers. It’s a perfect romantic East Coast getaway.

2-Night Package at the Dayton House Resort

If you want to go a little further south, there’s the Dayton House Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It overlooks the ocean and has a lot to offer for a very reasonable price.

It has “great value for families who want to enjoy the beach and local sights,” said Richard Burgon, owner of Rovin RV. “Less crowded off-season means a more relaxed experience at popular locations.”

This particular package starts at $257 per person and is available in the spring and fall. It includes two nights at the resort, as well as several other things, including:

Dinner at Bubba’s Fish Camp & Smokehouse

Admission to the Brookgreen Gardens

Dinner at The Original Benjamin’s

Depending on when you go, you could also get free admission to either Alabama Theatre’s ICONIC or Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre. Other potential offerings include a full breakfast at The Rose Room, Saltwater Marsh Shelling, and an eco tour in Murrells Inlet.

Romance Package at La Posada & Felix’s Cantina

Another off-season vacation for those looking for a romantic getaway starts at the La Posada & Felix’s Cantina in Milford, Pennsylvania. It costs $75 per couple (in addition to your normal room’s rate). It includes rose petals, chocolate-covered strawberries, and a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne.

While you’re in the area, you can also enjoy the beautiful Pocono Mountains and other local attractions.

“Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains area presents appealing midweek packages for off-season travel,” said Hans Mast, a travel agent at Golden Rule Travel. “Depending on the season, these packages usually consist of a two-night stay at a resort or lodge together with access to indoor water parks, outdoor activities, and other conveniences.”

Autumn Colors Vacation Package

This 9-day tour includes some of the most beautiful locations in and around Boston and North Conway. Here’s the basic itinerary:

Day One. Welcome to Boston

Welcome to Boston Day Two. Take a historical drive through New England

Take a historical drive through New England Day Three. Uncover the best of Vermont and connect with locals

Uncover the best of Vermont and connect with locals Day Four. Discover charming Stowe and Northern Vermont

Discover charming Stowe and Northern Vermont Day Five. Embrace autumn hues in North Conway

Embrace autumn hues in North Conway Day Six. Savor the flavors of Bar Harbor

Savor the flavors of Bar Harbor Day Seven. Trek through colorful Acadia National Park

Trek through colorful Acadia National Park Day Eight. Take a Panoramic Drive along the Marine Coast

Take a Panoramic Drive along the Marine Coast Day Nine. Go back to Boston and home

The trip costs under $300, but it doesn’t include everything — like accommodations. It does include a luxury coach, some meals, and a guided tour. Some of the main highlights include a walk on the Freedom Trail, views on top of Cadillac Mountain, and experiencing the local cuisine.

Hiking the Best of Vermont

If you’re looking for a fully guided hiking experience, this four-day tour package is worth checking out. It starts and finishes in Burlington, Vermont and includes a guided tour, accommodations, several meals, and various hikes along the way.

Here’s the basic itinerary:

Day One. Hike around Elmore State Park, over the mountain valley, and around Lake Elmore.

Hike around Elmore State Park, over the mountain valley, and around Lake Elmore. Day Two. Hike up to Mount Mansfield.

Hike up to Mount Mansfield. Day Three. Hike around Vermont’s regal Northeast Kingdom. You’ll get to see Lake Willoughby before returning to Stowe.

Hike around Vermont’s regal Northeast Kingdom. You’ll get to see Lake Willoughby before returning to Stowe. Day Four. Hike through birch forests and climb up to Smuggler’s Notch.

Each day includes plenty of opportunities to sample the local cuisine — but again, this costs extra.

Cycle Maine and Acadia National Park

If you’re seeking a truly active experience during the off-season, look no further than this six-day cycling trip. Spread throughout this time, you’ll cycle through Portland, Rockland, Bucksport, Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park, and back.

Along the way, you’ll get to see other amazing sites and visit interesting places like the Maine Lighthouse Museum and Bar Harbor. It’s a great tour for those on a budget. Your biggest expenses will be getting there, accommodations, and food.

